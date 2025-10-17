Russia Pledges To Cooperate In Boosting Afghan Energy Sector

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Minister of Water and Energy Mullah Abdul Latif Mansoor has participated in the Energy Week International Forum in Russia.

On the sidelines of the forum, Mansoor discussed with his Russian counterpart joint cooperation, investment and implementation of projects in Afghanistan's water and energy sector.

A statement from the Afghan Ministry of Water and Energy said Mullah Mansoor participated in the Russian Energy Week International Forum.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered an official speech at the forum, which attracted wide attention from representatives of different countries and energy sector experts.

Mansoor also met with his counterpart, Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev on the sidelines of the forum and the two sides discussed joint cooperation, investment and implementation of projects in Afghanistan's energy sector.

Sergei Tsivilev pledged that his country would continue to cooperate closely and practically with Afghanistan in sharing technical experience in the water and energy sectors of Afghanistan, training specialists, and implementing infrastructure projects.

The statement said the visit was an important step in mutual trust and cooperation in the energy sector between the two countries and was expected to open new avenues for strengthening the energy sector in Afghanistan.

ma