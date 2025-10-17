'President Would Love It': White House Says Trump Open To Bringing Zelenskyy And Putin For Meet

US President Donald Trump is open to the possibility of bringing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin for a meeting, the White House indicated on Thursday. On the question about the possibility of US President Trump getting Ukrainian President and Russian President in the same room, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters,“He thinks it's possible and he would love to see that happen...”

The remarks came after Trump concluded a telephonic conversation with President Putin, which he described as "very productive." In a post on Truth Social, he wrote,“I have just concluded my telephone conversation with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, and it was a very productive one.” During the call, Trump highlighted Putin's congratulations on the Middle East peace efforts, stating, "President Putin congratulated me and the United States on the Great Accomplishment of Peace in the Middle East, something that, he said, has been dreamed of for centuries." He added,“I actually believe that the Success in the Middle East will help in our negotiation in attaining an end to the War with Russia/Ukraine.”

The US President also noted that trade between the two countries was a key topic during the conversation. "We also spent a great deal of time talking about Trade between Russia and the United States when the War with Ukraine is over," Trump said the next steps, he wrote,“At the conclusion of the call, we agreed that there will be a meeting of our High Level Advisors, next week. The United States' initial meetings will be led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, together with various other people, to be designated. A meeting location is to be determined.”

Trump also confirmed plans for a direct meeting with Putin in Budapest, Hungary. "President Putin and I will then meet in an agreed upon location, Budapest, Hungary, to see if we can bring this 'inglorious' War, between Russia and Ukraine, to an end," he said further mentioned that he would meet Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to discuss the call and related matters. "President Zelenskyy and I will be meeting tomorrow, in the Oval Office, where we will discuss my conversation with President Putin, and much more. I believe great progress was made with today's telephone conversation," Trump wrote.

The call comes ahead of Trump's scheduled meeting with Zelenskyy at the White House, underscoring ongoing US efforts to restart negotiations with Moscow over the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Over the weekend, Trump told Zelenskyy that he might give the Russian leader an ultimatum: get serious about peace talks, or the US would provide Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles to strengthen its offensive against Russia.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said, "I might have to speak to Russia, to be honest with you, about Tomahawks. Do they want to have Tomahawks going in their direction? I don't think so. I think I might speak to Russia about that, in all fairness. I told that to President Zelenskyy, because Tomahawks are a new step of aggression."The US has increased intelligence sharing with Ukraine, including targeting information deeper inside Russian territory, as part of a strategic shift aimed at reviving stalled negotiations with Moscow after the Alaska summit between Trump and Putin failed to produce a peace agreement, according to CNN.

Zelenskyy is expected to push Trump for additional long-range weapons capable of striking targets inside Russian territory when he meets the US President at the White House on Friday. Trump has indicated openness to the idea in recent days, reflecting a shift in his approach to the war since the Alaska summit, CNN reported.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)