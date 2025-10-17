Jupiter Transit, October 18: Health And Wealth Risks For These Zodiac Signs

On 18 October 2025 at 9:39 PM, Jupiter transits into Cancer, bringing potential challenges for certain zodiac signs. This shift may negatively impact wealth and health. Find out which signs should stay cautious during this major astrological event.

Jupiter will transit into Cancer on October 18 at 9:39 PM, bringing potential challenges for certain zodiac signs. This shift may negatively impact wealth and health for some. Jupiter will remain in Cancer until December 5.

Until Dec 5, expect many changes due to Jupiter's transit. Life might get challenging. Avoid big investments and be careful with insurance to prevent financial loss. Focus on prayer.

Since Jupiter is debilitated in Cancer, it will have a more negative impact, causing challenges in career, finances, and your general outlook.

As the natural ruler of Capricorn and opposite Gemini, Sagittarius natives might struggle with their sense of self and personal identity during this time.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.