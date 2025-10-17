Meta's AI Glasses Are No Gimmick - They Just Drove Ray-Ban's Parent To Record Quarterly Revenue

Meta's Ray-Ban AI glasses helped drive maker EssilorLuxottica's revenue to a record high last quarter, underscoring the surging popularity of the emerging consumer tech category.

"The AI-glasses category continued to emerge as a key growth driver for the banner, with the addition of newly launched Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2, Oakley Meta HSTN and Meta Ray-Ban Display available since September," the Franco-Italian eyewear group said in its quarterly results press release.

The Meta Ray-Ban Display, featuring enhanced AI capabilities for visual responses and general tasks, along with gesture control via the Meta Neural Band, is a significant advancement over existing AI glasses in the market, reviewers say. A product reviewer from The Verge called the $800 smart glasses“the best I've ever tried.”

Since Meta does not break down its sales of smart glasses, the financial numbers of its manufacturing partner, EssilorLuxottica, along with third-party data, serve as the best proxies for their performance.

EssilorLuxottica's third-quarter revenue jumped 12% (in constant currency terms) to a record 6.87 billion euros ($8 billion). That was higher than the 7.3% increase in the second quarter, with CEO Francesco Milleri calling Q3 the group's best quarter since its formation following the merger of France's Essilor and Italy's Luxottica in 2018.

The company also produces and sells a range of eyewear under brands such as Oakley, Persol, and Vogue Eyewear, and licensed products from Dior, Prada, Chanel, and Armani.

"Clearly, there is a lift coming from Ray-Ban Meta wearables as a product category, I would say," said CFO Stefano Grassi on a post-earnings call. "The contribution from Ray-Ban Meta and wearable [on revenue growth], as I mentioned before, is in excess of 4 percentage points overall for the group."

According to estimates from Counterpoint, which tracks gadget sales, global smart glasses shipments grew 110% in the first six months of 2025. This surge was driven by strong demand for Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses and the entry of new players such as Xiaomi, TCL-RayNeo, and several smaller brands, according to Counterpoint analysis.

Meanwhile, the AI glasses segment, a subset of smart glasses, grew by over 250%, significantly outpacing the overall market.

The development is a welcome one for Meta at a time of strength for the company's stock. Shares have climbed 21% year-to-date, although their Stocktwits sentiment was 'bearish' as of the last reading.

