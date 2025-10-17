21-Year-Old B.Pharm Student Murdered In Broad Daylight In Bengaluru Police Launch Manhunt
In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old college student was brutally murdered near the Srirampura railway track on Thursday morning. Police sources confirmed that the victim, Yamini Priya, a B.Pharm student from a private college in Hosakerehalli, had left home around 7 am to attend an exam. She was reportedly returning home when the attack took place.
Eyewitnesses said a youth approached Yamini from behind near the Mantri Mall area, slit her throat, and fled before anyone could intervene. Disturbed bystanders immediately alerted the authorities.
Officers from Srirampura Police Station arrived at the scene, cordoned off the area, and began collecting forensic evidence. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and multiple teams are actively working to trace the assailant. A senior police official said,“We are verifying CCTV footage from nearby areas and speaking to locals for clues. A manhunt is underway, and further details will be shared once the accused is apprehended.”
Another High-Profile Case: Surgeon Arrested for Wife's Murder
In a separate incident, Bengaluru police have arrested Dr. Mahendra Reddy G S, a surgeon, in connection with the alleged murder of his wife, Dr. Kruthika M Reddy, a 29-year-old dermatologist. The murder took place in April this year, but the arrest followed a complaint filed by her father, leading to an FIR on October 14.
Investigations revealed that Dr. Mahendra allegedly used hospital access to obtain Propofol, a powerful anaesthetic, and administered it to his wife, causing respiratory failure. He then allegedly attempted to pass off her death as natural and discouraged the family from conducting a post-mortem. Police tracked and arrested him near Manipal within three hours of the complaint.
