Gujarat Cabinet Reshuffle Brings In 26 Ministers Including Ravindra Jadeja's Wife Rivaba
Friday's announcement, the first major reshuffle under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, comes a day after the entire Gujarat cabinet, except for the CM, submitted its resignation.
According to a Hindustan Times report, ministers who were part of the earlier cabinet were asked to resign by the party to give Patel and the BJP leadership a free hand for a 'strategic reset' ahead of the upcoming local body polls and the state Assembly elections, to be held in 2027.Also Read | Why did entire Gujarat cabinet quit except CM? Key expansion move expected today
However, ahead of Friday's announcement, Indian Express reported that the resignations of some of the 16 ministers of the previous cabinet had not been accepted, suggesting that some of them could make a return.
Indeed, they did: Rushikesh Patel, Praful Panseriya, Kanubhai Desai, and Kunwarji Bavaliya from the previous cabinet was named in Friday's list. Parshottam Solanki from the previous cabinet was also retained.
Patel had earlier held the Higher Education and Health portfolios, while Panseriya was the Minister of State (MoS) for Education. Desai and Solanki, meanwhile, held the Energy and Fisheries and Animal Husbandry portfolios respectively, while Bavaliya was the Water Resources Minister.Also Read | Mahagathbandhan deadlock on seat sharing persists, Congress first Bihar list out
Friday's reshuffle is the biggest in Gujarat since 11 September 2021, when the late Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his entire ministry stepped down, reportedly at the direction of the BJP top brass.The full list of ministers is as follows:
Bhupendra Rajnikant Patel
Trikam Bijal Chhanga
Swarupji Sardarji Thakor
Pravenkumar Mali
Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel
PC Baranda
Darshana M Vaghela
Kantratalal Shivalal Amrutia
Kunwarjibhai Mohanbhai Bavaliya
Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja
Arjunbhai Devabhai Modhwadia
Dr Pradyuman Vaja
Kaushik Kantibhai Vekariya
Parshottambhai O. Solanki
Jitendrabhai Savjibhai Vaghani
Ramanbhai Bhikhabhai Solanki
Kamleshbhai Rameshbhai Patel
Sanjaysinh Rajaysinh Mahida
Rameshbhai Bhurabhai Katara
Manisha Rajivbhai Vakil
Ishwarsinh Thakorbhai Patel
Praful Panseriya
Harsh Sanghvi
Dr Jayrambhai Chemabhai Gamit
Nareshbhai Maganbhai Patel
Kanubhai Mohanlal DesaiAlso Read | Is late Bahubali Shahabuddin's political clout still relevant in Siwan? Oath-taking ceremony
With the full list of ministers in the new cabinet announced, all that is left is the oath-taking ceremony.
News agency PTI reported that CM Patel, on Friday morning approached state Governor Acharya Devvrat for permission to hold the ceremony at Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar at around 11.45 am, but the ceremony was delayed, with attendees still arriving post-noon.
The swearing-in ceremony will be held on Friday itself, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J P Nadda expected to be in attendance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment