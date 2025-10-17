Int'l Watercolor Festival Kicks Off In Khatai Arts Center

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Art Has No Borders International Watercolor Festival has kicked off at Khatai Arts Center in Baku, Azernews reports.

The event began with a welcome speech by the director of the Khatai Arts Center, Zahid Avazov, who greeted the festival participants and guests.

Following him, speeches were given by Panah Imanov, head of the executive power of the Khatai district; Atanur Dogan, chairman of the International Watercolor Society; People's Artists Arif Huseynov and Sirus Mirzazadeh; Asad Guliyev, employee of the National Museum of Arts of Azerbaijan; Mehrihan Alisheva, artist and festival organizer; Sabina Iskandar, representative of the International Watercolor Society in Azerbaijan; Elminaz Gahramanova, representative of the International Watercolor Society "Art for Healing" in Azerbaijan; co-chairman of this organization, Rahim Ibrahimov, and others.

Festival participants were presented with gifts, awards, and certificates.

In addition to Azerbaijani artists, watercolor masters from foreign countries also participated in the event. They showcased their works created for children with special needs and conducted creative performances. The festival also featured works by children in need of special attention.

The festival will conclude on October 16 at 18:00 with a joint exhibition of local and foreign artists at the Vajiha Samadova Exhibition Hall of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan.

The goal of the festival is to demonstrate the healing power of art, support the creative potential of children and youth with special needs, facilitate their integration into society, and awaken interest in art.

The festival motto is the following: The world is beautiful with colors! Let's unite our different worlds through the power of art! Through the Art Has No Borders Festival, let's create works together and share our creativity!

The event organizers are confident that the festival will help children with special needs to spend their free time in an interesting and beneficial way, while also increasing public interest in the watercolor genre.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day and Milli.