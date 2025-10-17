Azerbaijan, WB Evaluate Options For Expanding Co-Op In Sustainable Dev't (PHOTO)
This took place during the meeting of the CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov with the WB Vice President of the Europe and Central Asia Region Antonella Bassani as part of his working visit to Washington, D.C., U.S.
The meeting highly appreciated the cooperation with the WB in ensuring macroeconomic stability and expanding financial inclusion in Azerbaijan, and the initiatives envisaged in the new Country Partnership Framework for Azerbaijan and the implemented projects were discussed.
