Transneft, Kaztransoil Sign Agreement To Boost Oil Transport On Key Routes
The signing ceremony took place in Moscow during the Russian Energy Week, a major industry event that gathers key players from the energy sector across the region.
“Transneft and KazTransOil share close partnership ties, supported not only by regular contacts at the management level but also by active collaboration across various sectors,” said Vladimir Kalanda, Vice President of Transneft, at the event.
The extended memorandum reaffirms the companies' intention to continue their joint efforts to enhance the efficiency and reliability of oil transport across the key routes connecting Russia and Kazakhstan. The parties emphasized their commitment to strengthening professional ties and sharing expertise to support infrastructure development and operational excellence.
Earlier at the summit, VP of Transneft, Kalanda told reporters that oil throughput via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) system in 2026 might be slightly lower than in 2025 due to scheduled maintenance on some of Kazakhstan's oil fields. He added that the planned volume of oil transportation through the CPC system for 2025 exceeds 70 million tonnes.
