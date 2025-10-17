403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IFBA, NIFTEM-Kundli, And IHM-Delhi Unite On World Food Day To Promote Sustainable And Nutritious Food Systems
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 13th October, 2025: On the occasion of World Food Day, the Ind Food and Beverage Association (IFBA), in partnership with the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM-Kundli) and the Institute of Hotel Management, Catering and Nutrition (IHM-Delhi), is launching a unique initiative that will bring together stakeholders from across the food ecosystem, including industry leaders, regulators, researchers, and academia.
With rising concerns around food safety, nutrition security, and the environmental impact of food systems, the global food and beverage (F&B) industry is at a pivotal juncture. As consumer awareness grows and regulatory frameworks evolve, there is a pressing need for integrated efforts that bridge policy, innovation, and public education. Recognising this, key institutions across industry, academia, and regulators are coming together to facilitate informed dialogue and collaborative action. The event seeks to debunk pervasive myths surrounding food choices, often shaped by misinformation rather than rigorous science, specifically addressing critical concerns around palm oil, processed and packaged foods, A1/A2 ghee varieties, and protein supplements, empowering consumers with clear, science-backed information to make informed decisions.
Talking about this initiative, Dr. H.S. Oberoi, Director, NIFTEM-K, Mr. Deepak Jolly, Chairperson at IFBA, Mr. Kamal Kant Pant, Principal & Secretary, IHM Delhi, in a joint statement said, "We are pleased to come together to celebrate World Food Day, not only by creating a right platform for discussion and awareness around food safety and nutrition but also by launching an exciting 'Healthy Snacking' contest, supported by the Indian Federation of Culinary Associations."
Adding a youth-centric dimension, IHM-Delhi and NIFTEM-K will participate in a 'Healthy Snacking' contest, showcasing inventive recipes that deliver sensory appeal and nutritional excellence. Judged by culinary luminaries Mr. Sudhir Sibal, (Ambassador to World Chefs Without Borders), Mr. Madhusudan Gupta (Treasurer of the Indian Federation of Culinary Associations) and Dr. Manjari Chandra (Functional Nutritionist), the contest will spotlight emerging culinary leaders poised to influence the future of safe and nutritious food consumption in India.
This initiative aims to accelerate the development of safe, nutritious, and resilient food systems by promoting evidence-based dialogue, practical demonstrations, and stakeholder engagement. The two-hour programme will be attended by eminent experts from industry, academia and the Government of India, including senior officers from the Ministry of Food Processing Industries and FSSAI.
About IFBA
Ind Food & Beverage Association (IFBA) is a not-for-profit Industry body founded in December 2021 by Industry stalwarts Deepak Jolly, Dr. Praveen Aggarwal and Dr. D V Darshane with the explicit vision of 'food for a better tomorrow'. IFBA is an association of large and MSME food and beverage institutions of the country. IFBA works in collaboration with food regulators and scientific bodies to work with industry to innovate and provide healthier, safe and hygienic processed and packaged food products, educate and communicate consumers to make healthier food choices and build positive perception of the processed and packaged food industry.
With rising concerns around food safety, nutrition security, and the environmental impact of food systems, the global food and beverage (F&B) industry is at a pivotal juncture. As consumer awareness grows and regulatory frameworks evolve, there is a pressing need for integrated efforts that bridge policy, innovation, and public education. Recognising this, key institutions across industry, academia, and regulators are coming together to facilitate informed dialogue and collaborative action. The event seeks to debunk pervasive myths surrounding food choices, often shaped by misinformation rather than rigorous science, specifically addressing critical concerns around palm oil, processed and packaged foods, A1/A2 ghee varieties, and protein supplements, empowering consumers with clear, science-backed information to make informed decisions.
Talking about this initiative, Dr. H.S. Oberoi, Director, NIFTEM-K, Mr. Deepak Jolly, Chairperson at IFBA, Mr. Kamal Kant Pant, Principal & Secretary, IHM Delhi, in a joint statement said, "We are pleased to come together to celebrate World Food Day, not only by creating a right platform for discussion and awareness around food safety and nutrition but also by launching an exciting 'Healthy Snacking' contest, supported by the Indian Federation of Culinary Associations."
Adding a youth-centric dimension, IHM-Delhi and NIFTEM-K will participate in a 'Healthy Snacking' contest, showcasing inventive recipes that deliver sensory appeal and nutritional excellence. Judged by culinary luminaries Mr. Sudhir Sibal, (Ambassador to World Chefs Without Borders), Mr. Madhusudan Gupta (Treasurer of the Indian Federation of Culinary Associations) and Dr. Manjari Chandra (Functional Nutritionist), the contest will spotlight emerging culinary leaders poised to influence the future of safe and nutritious food consumption in India.
This initiative aims to accelerate the development of safe, nutritious, and resilient food systems by promoting evidence-based dialogue, practical demonstrations, and stakeholder engagement. The two-hour programme will be attended by eminent experts from industry, academia and the Government of India, including senior officers from the Ministry of Food Processing Industries and FSSAI.
About IFBA
Ind Food & Beverage Association (IFBA) is a not-for-profit Industry body founded in December 2021 by Industry stalwarts Deepak Jolly, Dr. Praveen Aggarwal and Dr. D V Darshane with the explicit vision of 'food for a better tomorrow'. IFBA is an association of large and MSME food and beverage institutions of the country. IFBA works in collaboration with food regulators and scientific bodies to work with industry to innovate and provide healthier, safe and hygienic processed and packaged food products, educate and communicate consumers to make healthier food choices and build positive perception of the processed and packaged food industry.
User:- Shivani Shitlani
Email:[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment