Democratic Republic Of The Congo - Goma: International Day Of The Girl Celebrated Under The Banner Of Peace, Rights, And Leadership

MENAFN - African Press Organization) KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of the Congo, October 17, 2025/APO Group/ --

The International Day of the Girl was marked on 14 October in Goma by the BI-ESTHER Foundation, with support from MONUSCO's Gender Section. Around fifty young girls from various local organizations took part in a workshop focused on their rights, their role in peacebuilding, and efforts to end gender-based violence.

In this province of eastern DRC, scarred by years of armed conflict, girls and young women remain among the most affected by violence. The Executive Director of the BI-ESTHER Foundation, Mignonne Zaina, painted a somber picture of their situation:

“Girls in North Kivu have suffered deeply during this war. Many have been raped, others manipulated, and some are still missing today.” She emphasized the purpose of the event:“Today was about reminding every girl that she has a day dedicated to her - a moment to focus on her rights and to stand up against sexual abuse and exploitation.”

Promoting peace and empowerment

The workshop encouraged participants to take an active role in building peace and driving change within their communities.“We brought together girls from different backgrounds and associations to talk about peace in conflict areas, their involvement in resolving conflicts, and the peace process itself. It's time for girls to take the lead and say no to anything that harms them,” said Zaina.

MONUSCO's Gender and Child Protection Sections also used the occasion to raise awareness about UN Security Council Resolutions 1325 and 2250, one calling for greater participation of women in peace and security, and the other recognizing the essential role of youth in conflict prevention and peacebuilding.

Nathalie Koné Traoré from MONUSCO urged survivors to speak out:“To young girls who have experienced sexual violence, I say: break the silence and report your abusers. You have a vital role to play in restoring peace. Build your leadership, get involved, and make your voices heard!”

Inspiring determination and hope

Among the participants, determination and emotion were palpable. Faida Masika, one of the attendees, shared her resolve:“We learned a lot. From now on, we'll not only fight sexual violence but also encourage others to start small businesses to challenge negative social attitudes.”.Held under the theme“Invest in the power of girls: our leadership, our future,” the event strengthened awareness of girls' rights, potential, and role in shaping a better future for the region.

In a province marked by conflict and instability, the celebration offered young girls not only a platform to express themselves but also renewed hope for a more inclusive and equal future. Through education, leadership, advocacy, and economic empowerment, the girls of North Kivu are determined to become true agents of peace and change.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Mission de l'Organisation des Nations unies en République démocratique du Congo (MONUSCO).