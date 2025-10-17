Food Safety A Shared Responsibility, Public Awareness Key: Officials
At an event held in the national capital on World Food Day 2025, policymakers, industry leaders, food scientists, and academia addressed the urgent need for science-backed food education in an era dominated by conflicting narratives and digital misinformation.
“Food safety is a shared responsibility that extends beyond regulatory frameworks to public awareness. We welcome initiatives that use scientific discourse to clear misconceptions and promote responsible food choices,” said Satyen Kumar Panda, ED (Regulatory Compliance) and Advisor (Quality Assurance), FSSAI.
“Collaboration among academia, industry, and government is key to sustaining a culture of food safety and nutritional integrity,” he added.
The event was hosted in partnership with the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM-Kundli) and the Institute of Hotel Management, Catering and Nutrition (IHM-Delhi).
The programme included panel discussions aimed at correcting misconceptions around palm oil, A1/A2 ghee, protein supplements, and processed foods.
A central highlight was the announcement of an upcoming International Food & Beverage Alliance (IFBA) report aimed at debunking persistent myths surrounding palm oil.
The report will present evidence-based insights into palm oil's role in nutrition, sustainability, and food manufacturing, with the goal of supporting more informed consumer choices and policy decisions.
“In today's fast-paced world, processed foods offer unmatched convenience, be it ready-to-eat meals, frozen snacks, or canned foods, helping individuals manage their time and nutritional needs effectively. However, despite the sector's vital contribution to food safety and accessibility, public perception is often influenced by misinformation and media-driven myths,” said Avinash Joshi, Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries.
Keeping in view of this, the Ministry has recently come out with a publication of FAQs on processed foods with special focus on ultra-processed foods (UPFs)/high-fat, salt and sugar (HFSS) foods to help disseminate science-based knowledge and evidence on the subject.
