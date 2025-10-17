LIC To Host World Endurance Championship Season-Opener

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) season will kick off next spring at Lusail International Circuit (LIC) with the“Qatar 1812 KM” season-opener, named in honour of Qatar's National Day.

Taking place from March 26 to 28, tickets for the motorsport spectacle are now on sale. Fans will witness multiple cars racing simultaneously across two categories: Hypercar and LMGT3, in an intense battle that will last up to ten hours.

A QR50 ticket valid for all three days of the event provides access to two prime viewing areas: the Main Grandstand (free seating) and Lusail Hill as well as the entertainment filled Fan Zone. While the Main Grandstand offers an excellent view of the start/finish line and pit lane action, the Lusail Hill is a dedicated elevated viewing area located at Turn 1, providing spectators with an unparalleled vantage point of one of the most exciting parts of the track.

Children under 12 can attend free of charge, with a maximum of six child tickets per order, and children aged two years and below are granted entry without a ticket. In line with Lusail International Circuit's commitment to inclusivity, wheelchair users and a companion can request entry with one full-price ticket and one complimentary ticket, by contacting [email protected].

There is a special bonus for motorsport fans, holders of a ticket for the Qatar 1812 KM will also receive a 25% discount on tickets for the 2026 MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar, offering an opportunity to experience both of Qatar's premier racing events. All tickets will be delivered as mobile tickets through the Lusail Tickets app and are valid as single-day tickets.

As it speeds towards its 14th season, WEC continues to be the world's premier international endurance championship. In 2026, the series will span eight rounds, with Qatar hosting the Prologue group test, followed by races in Italy, Belgium, France, Brazil, the USA, Japan and Bahrain, reinforcing its status as one of the most prestigious championships in global motorsport.

In evidence of its success, more major automotive manufacturers compete in WEC than in any other motorsport series – from Ferrari and Ford to McLaren and Mercedes – with Genesis additionally set to join the headlining Hypercar grid in 2026 with its new GMR-001.

Event Schedule:

March 26, 2026: Free practice sessions

March 27, 2026: Free practice and Qualifying sessions

March 28, 2026: Qatar 1812 KM - 2026 FIA World Endurance Championship

