Moderate Weather Conditions Forecast In Most Regions For Today - JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 17 (Petra)-- Friday's weather will be mostly mild, with light easterly winds that will shift to the northwest in the afternoon.The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) predicts that Saturday will see a decline in temperature. With a few low-altitude clouds in the Kingdom's north, the weather will be pleasant in most places and moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. The northwesterly winds will be moderate and occasionally strong.With a few low-altitude clouds, Sunday's weather will be pleasant in most places and moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. The northwesterly breezes will be moderate.On Monday, there will be a small increase in temperature along with fairly moderate northwesterly breezes.Today, East Amman's maximum and minimum temperatures range from 29 to 16 degrees Celsius, West Amman's from 27 to 14 degrees, the northern highlands from 25 to 12, the Shara highlands from 26 to 11, the Badia regions from 31 to 17, the plains regions from 29 to 16, the northern Jordan Valley from 34 to 17, the southern Jordan Valley from 33 to 23, the Dead Sea from 33 to 22, and the Gulf of Aqaba from 34 to 21 degrees Celsius.