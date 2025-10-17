Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Time Of Trump-Zelensky Meeting In Washington Announced

Time Of Trump-Zelensky Meeting In Washington Announced


2025-10-17 02:04:53
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing Roll Call, which covers the White House schedule.

The talks will be held over dinner in an informal setting and will be closed to the press.

After the meeting, Trump is scheduled to depart for Florida at 22:00 Kyiv time.

Read also: Trump announces plans to meet with Putin in Budapes

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that President Zelensky arrived in the United States for a visit, during which the meeting with the U.S. president is planned.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine, archive

