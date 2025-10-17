War Update: 178 Combat Clashes Over Past Day, Two Frontline Sectors Remain Hottest

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine update on Faceboo as of 8:00 on Friday, October 17.

The enemy carried out two missile strikes with 42 missiles, 100 airstrikes, dropping 206 guided bombs, 4,553 artillery and other attacks, including 118 from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), and launched 6,184 kamikaze drones.

Russian aviation struck the settlements of Stepnohirsk (Zaporizhzhia region), Kozatske (Kherson region), and the city of Mykolaiv.

Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery hit 14 clusters of enemy personnel and equipment, one UAV control post, six artillery units, and another critical target.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, two clashes occurred; the enemy launched 13 airstrikes using 29 guided bombs and 228 artillery attacks, including 20 with MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the Russian carried out 15 attacks near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Kamianka, Kolodiazne, Bolohivka, and Kutkivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 13 attacks Russian assaults near Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Bohuslavka, and toward Kurylivka and Borova.

Counter-sabotage operations ongoing in– General Staff

In the Lyman sector, 11 attacks occurred near Derylove, Ridkodub, Torske, Kolodiazi, Zarichne, and toward Druzheliubivka and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks near Serebrianka, Yampil, and toward Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, no enemy offensive actions were recorded.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian forces launched 23 attacks near Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, and toward Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders halted 55 enemy assaults near Shakhove, Nikanorivka, Volodymyrivka, Dorozhne, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Lysivka, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and toward Myrnohrad, Novopavlivka, Bilytske, and Balahan.

In the Oleksandrohrad sector, 33 enemy attacks were repelled near Zelenyi Hai, Novokhatske, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Verbove, Vorone, Novomykolaivka, Ivanivka, Oleksandrohrad, Novohryhorivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Russians attacked five times near Poltavka and Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, there was one failed enemy assault near Stepove.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian forces repelled three attacks.

Reports of Russian troops landing on Karantynnyi Island false – Ukrainian military

As reported by Ukrinform, total Russian combat losses from February 24, 2022, to October 17, 2025, amount to approximately 1,128,030 personnel, including 730 losses in the past 24 hours.

Photo: AFU Genetral Staff