The Jains Who Bought Ferraris: Inside The Whopping ₹149 Crore Luxury Car Haul By A Gujarati Community

MENAFN - Live Mint) Known for their enterprising spirit and their sharp business acumen, the Gujarati community has long held a global reputation for striking savvy deals. That reputation was on full display recently in Ahmedabad, where members of the Jain community, under an initiative by the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO), made a massive luxury car purchase.

In a single initiative, JITO members across India bought 186 luxury cars ranging from ₹60 lakh to ₹1.34 crore, securing a whopping discount of ₹21.22 crore. The total value of the purchase? A staggering ₹149.54 crore, according to The Times of India.

| From ₹4,000 salary to owning ₹10 crore company: Meet Dadasaheb Bhagat

While the drive was nationwide, Gujaratis, particularly from Ahmedabad, formed the bulk of the buyers. JITO, which boasts over 65,000 members across India, has collaborated with dealers of premium brands, like Audi, BMW, Mercedes, and even Samsung, to negotiate better prices for its members.

"Community buying gives us power to bargain harder. Brands benefit from assured volumes and lower marketing costs, while members get savings," said Himanshu Shah, the vice-chairman of JITO Apex, reported TOI.

"In this drive alone, members bought luxury cars worth ₹149.54 crore, saving ₹21.22 crore collectively," Shah added.

Following the success of this initiative, JITO has now set up a dedicated vertical for community purchase and is expanding such deals to different product categories, including electronics, medicines, and jewellery, among others.

| 10 best TVs for gaming in 2025: Tried and tested by experts Community purchases with a pinch of empowerment

TOI further reported that it's not just the Jains who are embracing the power of bulk community purchases.

The Bharwad community, too, embraced this idea and took it a step further. It came up with an empowering initiative to boost self-employment among its youth. The Bharwad Yuva Sangathan Gujarat recently pooled orders for 121 JCB machines, with an average discount of ₹3.3 lakh per unit and a total discount of ₹4 crore.

"Our campaign helps the youth start their own ventures. Those without strong credit scores got JCBs at zero down payment, based only on PAN and Aadhaar verification-with the community standing guarantee for repayment," the Sangathan's president Dilip Bharwad said.

These examples underscore how Gujarati communities continue to lead the way in collective economic strategies.