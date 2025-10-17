African Union Deploys High-Level Delegation To Engage National Stakeholders In The Republic Of Madagascar Towards The Restoration Of Constitutional Order

Pursuant to the decisions adopted by the African Union Peace and Security Council (PSC) at its 1305th and 1306th meetings held on 14 and 15 October 2025, respectively, on the situation in the Republic of Madagascar, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, underscores the urgency of concerted diplomatic efforts to promote genuine and constructive dialogue among Malagasy stakeholders, including the authorities, political parties, civil society, youth representatives, and other actors, with a view to facilitating a peaceful return to constitutional democratic order.

Acting under the good offices of the Chairperson of the African Union, H.E. President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço of the Republic of Angola, the African Union Commission will immediately deploy a High-Level Delegation to the Republic of Madagascar. In coordination with the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the Commission will also dispatch members of the Panel of the Wise and a Special Envoy to Antananarivo in the coming days.

These AU-led diplomatic engagements are aimed at supporting the launch of an inclusive, Malagasy-owned, and civilian-led national dialogue and consultations conducive to restoring stability, strengthening social cohesion, and upholding constitutional governance.

The Chairperson of the Commission reaffirms the African Union's unwavering solidarity with the people of Madagascar in their legitimate aspirations for good governance, democracy, sustainable development, and prosperity. He further calls upon all Malagasy stakeholders to engage, in good faith, in a spirit of compromise and national unity, towards a peaceful and consensual resolution of the current political situation.

