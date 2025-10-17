Ghana Advances Crypto Regulation As User Adoption Soars



Ghana's central bank plans to complete crypto legislation by year's end amid regional momentum.

Kenya has recently passed a bill establishing licensing, consumer protections, and operational frameworks for crypto service providers.

Ghana's banking authorities highlight the need for expertise and infrastructure to effectively monitor crypto transactions.

The country's growing crypto adoption-roughly 8.9% of the population-pressures regulators to act. Experts warn that inaction could result in missed economic opportunities and increased illicit financial flows.

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Ghana is accelerating its efforts to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies, aiming to introduce legislation by the end of the year. This move aligns with regional trends as neighboring countries such as Kenya have already enacted laws governing digital assets. As Ghana prepares to formalize its stance on crypto, industry stakeholders emphasize the importance of regulation for fostering innovation while preventing abuse in the rapidly growing digital economy.

Ghana's central bank is making significant strides toward formalizing cryptocurrency regulation, with a draft bill expected to reach parliament before the end of December. Johnson Asiama, governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), announced during the International Monetary Fund's meetings in Washington that the country has dedicated considerable effort over the past four months to designing its legislative framework for digital assets.



Johnson Asiama, governor of the Bank of Ghana, expects crypto regulations to be in place by December. Source: YouTube

Earlier in October, Kenya's parliament passed the Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASP) bill, establishing a licensing system, consumer protections, and operational guidelines for exchanges, wallet providers, and crypto brokers. This legislative move indicates a regional trend toward formal crypto regulation to foster industry growth and protect consumers.

Crypto Laws Are Only the First Step

Ghana's central bank initially set a deadline for crypto regulation in September but has since advanced its plans. The BoG first issued draft guidelines in August, seeking public feedback to refine its approach. Asiama emphasized that regulation is merely the beginning, with enhanced monitoring capabilities being crucial to prevent illicit activity.

While cautious initially, the BoG acknowledged the growing demand for digital assets, which has now become impossible to ignore. The bank's efforts include a digital sandbox environment, allowing select companies to test innovative blockchain-based solutions securely.

Growing Adoption and Competitive Pressure

Despite the absence of formal regulations, data from Demandsage estimates that over 3 million Ghanaians actively use cryptocurrencies-roughly 8.9% of the population-highlighting the urgent need for clear policies. Asiama stated that the rising adoption underscores the necessity for regulation to prevent misuse and foster economic stability.

According to industry experts, moving swiftly on regulation is critical. Isaac Simpson of Stanbic Bank Ghana warned that Ghana risks falling behind its regional neighbors like Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa, which are already piloting CBDCs, licensing digital assets, and attracting global crypto investments.

As Ghana seeks to solidify its position in the global crypto landscape, implementing robust regulation could unlock new economic opportunities and safeguard the country's financial system amid the dynamic evolution of blockchain and digital assets.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.