Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Message To President-Elect Of Seychelles Patrick Herminie
On October 15, 2025, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Patrick Herminie on his election as President of the Republic of Seychelles.
Xi Jinping noted that China and Seychelles have a traditional friendship. The two sides have supported each other on issues related to each other's core interests and major concerns, and bilateral cooperation in areas such as infrastructure and green development has been fruitful. Next year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Seychelles. Xi Jinping said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Seychelles relations and is ready to work with President-elect Patrick Herminie to take the implementation of the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation as an opportunity to continuously elevate the strategic partnership between the two countries to higher levels and better benefit the two peoples.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Zambia.
