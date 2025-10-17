TN Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin Calls Dhruv Vikram's 'Bison' A Powerful Film

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 17 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and well known actor and producer Udhayanidhi Stalin has called director Mari Selvaraj's eagerly awaited sports drama 'Bison - Kaalamaadan', featuring actors Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, "a powerful film".

Udhayanidhi Stalin, who took to his X timeline to pen his thoughts on the film after watching it before its release, wrote, "Have watched #Bison. Director @Mari_Selvaraj sir has once again delivered a powerful film."

The actor turned politician went on to say, "Bison is a heartwarming sports drama about an Arjuna award winning Kabaddi player who rises above a violent and troubled society. Mari sir captures the journey of a young man who places his faith in sport more than anything else, which ultimately leads him to greatness."

Udhayanidhi also had a word of praise for the film's lead actor Dhruv Vikram, who is the son of popular actor Vikram. He wrote, "@DhruvVikram5 and the rest of the cast have delivered exceptional performances, deeply understanding what the story demanded from them. A big congratulations to the entire team of Bison - Kaalamaadan.@beemji"

Bison is scheduled to hit screens on Friday. The film has been produced by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with director Pa Ranjith's Neelam Studios. Dhruv Vikram plays a kabaddi player in the film, alongside Anupama Parameswaran. The film is inspired by true events and brings to life a gripping tale of passion, resilience, and triumph against all odds.

The film's lead actor, Dhruv Vikram, who has had to make a herculean effort to play the role, had posted an emotional post on Instagram about working on this film when the shooting for this film was wrapped up.

He had then said, "After years of preparation, several months of filming, shedding blood, sweat and tears, it's finally a wrap on 'BISON'. The process of shooting and prepping for this film has changed my life. Thank you @mariselvaraj84 Sir for fortifying my soul and giving me an experience of a lifetime."

The film, which features Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead, also stars Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal, Aruvi Madhanand and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles.

'Bison', short for 'Bison Kaalamaadan', has cinematography by Ezhil Arasu K. The film has editing by Sakthi Thiru and is jointly produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Saigal, director Pa Ranjith and Aditi Anand.