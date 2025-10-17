Simbu, Vishal Back Young Heroes Ask Their Fans To Lend Support To Films Releasing For Deepavali!
For the unaware, the Tamil film industry has always witnessed films of big Tamil stars releasing for the festival of Deepavali. However, this year, departing from this practice, films of young heroes are releasing for the festival.
Now, top heroes have urged their fans to lend support to these films featuring upcoming heroes as well.
Actor Silambarasan aka Simbu took to his X timeline to pen a message to his huge fan base.
He wrote, "Dear fans, This Diwali belongs to our youngsters. #Diesel #Dude and #Bison are made with love, belief, and hard work. Let's stop comparing and start celebrating them as part of our Tamil cinema. Support those who stepped in, (are) stepping in, and waiting to step in. Together, we keep this cinema alive. Watch all the films in Theatres. Advance Happy Diwali."
Actor Vishal too penned a note of support, which he posted on his X timeline.
He wrote, "Wishing nothing but super success to all three films, #Dude, #Diesel, and #Bison releasing this Diwali! Diwali has always been a turning point for every actor, a time to entertain audiences far and wide during the festive season. This year, we have three of the most promising and talented stars, @pradeeponelife, @iamharishkalyan and #DhruvVikram - all set to prove their mettle in their own unique style and forte. Wishing them and the entire cast and crew of all three films killer success at the box office! Go for it, boys! God bless."
While 'Dude', a romantic entertainer, has been directed by Keerthiswaran and features Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, 'Diesel', an action drama revolving around the smuggling of crude oil, has been directed by Shanmugam Muthusamy and features Harish Kalyan and Athulyaa Ravi.
'Bison - Kaalamaadan', which has been directed by critically acclaimed director Mari Selvaraj, features actors Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment