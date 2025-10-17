Award Winning Author And Medium Robin Heerens Lysne Phd Releases Inspiring Memoir Two Worlds One Light

MENAFN - GetNews) An intimate journey of art, spirit, and healing that bridges the worlds of creativity and the unseen.

Acclaimed author, artist, and energy medicine practitioner Robin Heerens Lysne, Ph.D., has released her latest book, Two Worlds One Light: Memoir of a Medium, a deeply personal account of her extraordinary journey from artist and teacher to internationally recognized medium, psychic, and healer.







This compelling memoir reveals how Lysne discovered and embraced her natural gifts, guided by mentors who helped her hone her intuitive abilities to serve others. Through her story, readers gain rare insight into the life of a medium and the profound ways intuitive guidance and energy medicine can transform lives.

"Everyone has intuition," says Lysne. "When we nurture and trust it, we align with our soul's purpose and help illuminate the path for others. My hope is that this book encourages readers to embrace their own sacredness and recognize their connection with Divine Light."

Lysne, the author of twelve books spanning poetry, fiction, and non-fiction, has received international recognition for her work, including the International Impact Book Awards in 2024 and 2025. Her writing and artistry inspire readers to connect with higher consciousness, blending the worlds of spirit, creativity, and healing.

In addition to Two Worlds One Light, Lysne has authored notable works such as The Legend of Randine series, The Mother of Us All: Divine Mother Speaks, A Way Forward, and Mosaic: New and Collected Poems. She is also the founder of Blue Bone Books in Santa Cruz, CA, where she publishes both her own work and that of other authors.

Two Worlds One Light: Memoir of a Medium is available now through Blue Bone Books and online retailers.







About the Author

Robin H. Lysne, Ph.D., holds degrees in Fine Arts, Creative Writing, and Energy Medicine. She is a practicing medium, psychic, artist, and healer who offers Akashic record readings, intuitive mentoring, and energy medicine sessions. Her work has been published in numerous magazines, and she continues to inspire through both her written and visual art.

For more information, visit: