Kazakhstan Cranks Up Oil And Gas Condensate Production

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan produced 75.7 million tons of oil and gas condensate from January through September 2025, which is a 13.2 percent increase compared to the same period last year, Minister of Energy Erlan Akkenzhenov said at a government meeting, Trend reports.

He added that the annual production target is set at 96.2 million tons.

According to the minister, oil exports reached 60.5 million tons in the period from January through September, and rose by 14.9 percent compared to the 2024 level. The target for 2025 is 70.5 million tonnes.

Akkenzhenov noted that during the reporting period, the production of oil products amounted to 11.6 million tonnes, which is 10.1 percent higher than in the same period last year. By the end of 2025, it is planned to produce 13.7 million tonnes, which is 0.7 percent more than in 2024.

He added that petrochemical production reached 477,200 tonnes in the nine months, increasing by 15.8 percent compared to the same period last year. The plan for 2025 stands at 589,700 tonnes, or 9.2 percent more than the 2024 figure.