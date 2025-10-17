LAB Calls For Silent March, Blackout On Oct 18

LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjay addresses a press conference

Leh- The Leh Apex Body (LAB) has called for a two-hour silent march and three-hour blackout across Ladakh on October 18 to express solidarity with the families of the four persons who lost their lives in widespread violence last month, besides those critically injured in the incident.

The peaceful demonstration is also to protest against the delay in the release of the detained youth, LAB said in a statement here.

On Tuesday, LAB and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) announced fresh protests in support of their demand for statehood and safeguards under the sixth schedule of the Constitution and reiterated their conditions, including a judicial inquiry into last month's violence, for restarting talks with New Delhi.

“After an emergency meeting, the LAB has decided to go ahead with its silent two-hour protest from Namgiyal Chowk to Shanti Stupa in Leh at 11 am and a three-hour blackout the same day from 6 pm to convey a message to the outside world that Ladakh is peaceful and united,” the LAB said.

It noted that similar protests will be held in Kargil and at block levels across Ladakh.“There will be no placards or slogans and speeches.”