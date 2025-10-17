LAB Calls For Silent March, Blackout On Oct 18
Leh- The Leh Apex Body (LAB) has called for a two-hour silent march and three-hour blackout across Ladakh on October 18 to express solidarity with the families of the four persons who lost their lives in widespread violence last month, besides those critically injured in the incident.
The peaceful demonstration is also to protest against the delay in the release of the detained youth, LAB said in a statement here.
On Tuesday, LAB and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) announced fresh protests in support of their demand for statehood and safeguards under the sixth schedule of the Constitution and reiterated their conditions, including a judicial inquiry into last month's violence, for restarting talks with New Delhi.ADVERTISEMENT
“After an emergency meeting, the LAB has decided to go ahead with its silent two-hour protest from Namgiyal Chowk to Shanti Stupa in Leh at 11 am and a three-hour blackout the same day from 6 pm to convey a message to the outside world that Ladakh is peaceful and united,” the LAB said.
It noted that similar protests will be held in Kargil and at block levels across Ladakh.“There will be no placards or slogans and speeches.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment