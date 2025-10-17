Benjamin Moore's 2026 Color Of The Year Is Here - See The Trendy Shade
Silhouette follows Cinnamon Slate, the company's 2025 pick, continuing a shift toward warmer tones in interior design.Why Browns Are Making a Comeback?
Andrea Magno, Benjamin Moore's color marketing and development director, told House Beautiful:“Browns have become very, very important... almost becoming a nice substitute to using black, or using charcoal, because [brown] has a little bit of a softer warmth to it.”
Also read | Young fan colours hair to follow celebrity trends, suffers from kidney damage; social media calls her, 'Silly girl'
Magno described Silhouette as“rich yet soft, intriguing yet familiar, and bold yet approachable," a hue that works in both traditional and modern spaces.A Move Toward Timeless Design
According to Magno, Silhouette reflects a broader cultural trend away from fleeting fads.“We are seeing a lot of moving away from some of the microtrends and people looking for something that's more timeless, something that feels really classic,” she said.“You go on social media, and it's this trend, that trend... but we're seeing almost a reaction to that.”Fashion Inspired the Palette
For 2026, Benjamin Moore drew inspiration from fashion's return to classic suiting - garments defined by refined lines and lasting comfort. The team likened the craftsmanship of a custom suit, from stitching to jacket lining, to the layering techniques in interior design.
Also Read | 6 Ways To Get Hair Dye off Skin SafelyHow to Use Silhouette at Home
As a neutral with depth, Silhouette offers versatility in home décor. On walls and ceilings, it highlights neutral furnishings; on a front door, it creates a welcoming entrance. The hue can also envelop rooms like dining areas or home theaters, adding coziness and sophistication.
Also Read | How to take care of your hair colour at homeInside the 2026 Color Trends Palette
Silhouette headlines Benjamin Moore's 2026 Color Trends Palette, which features eight complementary hues - from soft tones like the dusty pink Batik to midtones such as the blackened teal Narragansett Green.
For those unsure where to start, Magno offers a designer-approved tip:“Sometimes, the advice is to look in their closet, and [determine] the colors that you feel best in... Use the idea of putting a beautiful outfit together as a point of inspiration for building out a room.”
