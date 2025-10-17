Paladin Announces Availability Of Notice Of Meeting For Annual General Meeting And Provides Update On Canadian Postal Service Disruption
| Investor Relations
Head Office
Paula Raffo
Paladin Investor Relations
T: +61 8 9423 8100
E: href="..." rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="">...
|
Canada
Bob Hemmerling
Paladin Investor Relations
T: +1 250-868-8140
E: ...
| Media
Head Office
Anthony Hasluck
Paladin Corporate Affairs
T: +61 438 522 194
E: ...
|
Canada
Ian Hamilton, Partner
FGS Longview
T: +1 905-399-6591
E: ...
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains certain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Australian securities laws and“forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively referred to in this document as forward-looking statements). All statements in this document, other than statements of historical or present facts, are forward-looking statements and generally may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as“anticipate”,“expect”,“likely”,“propose”,“will”,“intend”,“should”,“could”,“may”,“believe”,“forecast”,“estimate”,“target”,“outlook”,“guidance” and other similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements involve subjective judgment and analysis and are subject to significant uncertainties, risks and contingencies, many of which are outside the control of, change without notice, and may be unknown to Paladin.
Although as at the date of this press release, Paladin believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements due to a range of factors. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate.
Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and should rely on their own independent enquiries, investigations and advice regarding information contained in this press release. Any reliance by a reader on the information contained in this press release is wholly at the reader's own risk. The forward-looking statements in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made. Paladin does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No representation, warranty, guarantee or assurance (express or implied) is made, or will be made, that any forward-looking statements will be achieved or will prove to be correct. Except for statutory liability which cannot be excluded, Paladin, its officers, employees and advisers expressly disclaim any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the material contained in this press release and exclude all liability whatsoever (including negligence) for any loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this press release or any error or omission therefrom. Except as required by law or regulation, Paladin accepts no responsibility to update any person regarding any inaccuracy, omission or change in information in this press release or any other information made available to a person, nor any obligation to furnish the person with any further information. Nothing in this press release will, under any circumstances, create an implication that there has been no change in the affairs of Paladin since the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and readers should not place undue reliance on such information.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment