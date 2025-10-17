Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: North-East Monsoon To Bring Heavy Rains? Check Forecast

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: The rainy season might be over, but the downpours aren't stopping. The weather department is warning that rains will keep battering the Telugu states for a few more days

The Southwest Monsoon ended on Oct 16, as per the IMD. Now, the Northeast Monsoon has arrived, bringing chilly winds and rain that will soon spread across the entire country.

Due to the Northeast Monsoon, moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms is likely today in Prakasam, Nellore, and Tirupati. Showers are also expected in several other districts.

APSDMA warns these rains could be dangerous with gusty winds of 35-55 km/h along the south coast. Coastal residents should be alert and avoid trees and large hoardings.

The Southwest Monsoon fully withdrew on Oct 16, 2025, said the AP Disaster Management Authority. With the Northeast Monsoon now arriving, expect stronger cold winds and dropping temps.

The Hyderabad weather center warns of rain today in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, and other districts. A yellow alert is issued for light to moderate showers.

In Hyderabad, Friday will be cloudy with normal temps. Expect a cool, foggy morning. Min temp could hit 19°C in the city and suburbs, with a max of 31°C, per the weather center.