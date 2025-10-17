Nintendo Asks Suppliers To Ramp Up Switch 2 Production As Holidays Approach

Nintendo Co. has asked suppliers to produce as many as 25 million Switch 2 units by March 2026, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, another sign of the record-breaking demand for the Japanese company's latest gaming device.

Nintendo has asked its manufacturing partners to ramp up output, counting on demand to persist over the coming holidays and into the new year, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the matter.

The company launched Switch 2, featuring detachable controllers, or Joy-Cons, to easily switch between handheld, tabletop, and docked TV modes, on June 5 worldwide. The handheld console saw 3.5 million unit sales in the first four days, with its strong run powering Nintendo's quarterly results.

In the U.S., 1.6 million Switch 2 units were sold in June, the highest launch month for any console in the country.

As of now, Nintendo is likely to comfortably surpass analysts' estimates for sales of 17.6 million devices in the fiscal year ending March, let alone its own much lower public forecast, according to the Bloomberg report. Nintendo shares in Tokyo rose 1% after the report.

The ambitious production plan, revealed for the first time, serves as a safeguard against potential supply chain disruptions as Nintendo looks to sustain the strong momentum behind the Switch 2.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for Nintendo's U.S. shares was 'neutral,' unchanged from the previous day. The stock is up 37.4% year-to-date.

