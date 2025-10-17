Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Forecast Issued For 16 Districts Check
Tamil Nadu Weather: With the northeast monsoon starting in Tamil Nadu, areas including Chennai are flooded after overnight rain. The weather center has issued a very heavy rain warning for southern districts like Virudhunagar and Thoothukudi today
Heavy rain hit many districts even before the northeast monsoon, which officially started yesterday. Nellai and Thoothukudi saw record rain. Chennai was flooded after overnight showers, causing major issues for commuters.
Today, many parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal might get light to moderate rain with strong winds. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely in Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, and Tenkasi. Heavy rain is also expected in several other districts.
Similarly, Chennai and its suburbs will have partly cloudy skies today. Some parts of the city might get moderate to heavy rain with thunder and lightning. The weather center reports that the maximum temperature will be around 32°C and the minimum around 25-26°C.
Meanwhile, a rain warning has been issued for 16 districts in Tamil Nadu for the next 3 hours, until 10 AM. The Chennai weather center predicts rain with thunder and lightning in districts including Chengalpattu, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Cuddalore, and others.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment