Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Forecast Issued For 16 Districts Check

Tamil Nadu Weather: With the northeast monsoon starting in Tamil Nadu, areas including Chennai are flooded after overnight rain. The weather center has issued a very heavy rain warning for southern districts like Virudhunagar and Thoothukudi today

Heavy rain hit many districts even before the northeast monsoon, which officially started yesterday. Nellai and Thoothukudi saw record rain. Chennai was flooded after overnight showers, causing major issues for commuters.

Today, many parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal might get light to moderate rain with strong winds. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely in Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, and Tenkasi. Heavy rain is also expected in several other districts.

Similarly, Chennai and its suburbs will have partly cloudy skies today. Some parts of the city might get moderate to heavy rain with thunder and lightning. The weather center reports that the maximum temperature will be around 32°C and the minimum around 25-26°C.

Meanwhile, a rain warning has been issued for 16 districts in Tamil Nadu for the next 3 hours, until 10 AM. The Chennai weather center predicts rain with thunder and lightning in districts including Chengalpattu, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Cuddalore, and others.