Frustrated Maine Man Pays $20K Fine With Coins Weighing Over 12K Pounds - But The Town May Charge A Handling Fee To Count It. Whose Side Are You On?

When most people get slapped with a fine, they settle it the usual way: wire transfer or check. But Maine contractor Kirk Sherman took a more unconventional route.

After buying a waterfront property on Lake Sheepscot in April 2024, Sherman was hit with a $20,000 fine for violating the town's lakeshore ordinance. He told WABI that he'd consulted the town before closing the deal to clarify what development was allowed on the land.



“While we can't speculate why they did what they did, we find it very unprofessional on their part.” Palermo Selectman Robert Kurek told WABI.

At first, Sherman said he was ready to pay a $10,000 penalty and take accountability. But when the fine doubled, he decided to make a statement by paying it entirely in coins, according to WABI.

Sherman's subversive protest may have raised a few eyebrows, but it also raised bigger questions about how environmental rules are enforced, and whether property owners are getting clear guidance. His frustration highlights a process that can feel murky even to those who play by the rules.

Muddy rules and heavy fines

According to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), Sherman's construction disrupted protected wetlands, but the agency didn't issue a penalty. Instead, they left enforcement up to the local municipality.

“Within a day of the notification, we'd hired the people that we were supposed to. We'd contacted DEP. We've done exactly everything the DEP asked us to do, and the DEP is fine with it; they didn't write a violation or even give a fine,” Sherman said, explaining his efforts to fix the situation.

Under Maine's Natural Resources Protection Act, more than five million acres of freshwater wetlands - including swamps, bogs and floodplains - are protected. With the state having already lost about 20% of its original wetland acreage, towns like Palermo often take enforcement into their own hands to prevent further damage.

Despite ultimately paying the $20,000 fine, Sherman maintains that he did his due diligence and believes he was penalized for trying to follow the rules. Still, he delivered 12,000 pounds of coins to the Palermo Town Office last week.

Counting the change

Now that Sherman's 12,000-pound protest has landed, town officials are left with the not-so-small task of sorting through the mountain of coins.

“I'm paying it, and I just want them to realize that they weren't fair with us. So this is our kind of one fun way of saying, 'Here's your payment, good luck,” he said.

Palermo officials are reportedly considering whether to add a handling fee for the labor involved in counting the coins. But they might not have to sort it all by hand.

Coin-counting machines are available in many grocery stores, credit unions and even Walmart, according to Money Digest. These machines can process hundreds of coins in minutes, sparing staff from a very shiny migraine.

If you're buying property - especially near environmentally sensitive areas - don't rely on casual conversations. Get everything in writing, especially when it comes to what can and can't be done on the land. Local and state rules can be strict, so it's worth taking the time to research those rules before signing anything.

Also, don't be afraid to ask questions. Has the seller ever run into trouble with the town? Are there any ongoing disputes, previous citations or development restrictions they know about? Ask for documentation, such as permits, surveys, or anything involving the environmental department, to get a clear picture of the property's compliance history.

It's also smart to call or visit local officials yourself. A quick check-in with the town clerk's office can go a long way toward avoiding surprise fines or coin-counting marathons.



