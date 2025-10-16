Community Garden Kitchen Goes Solar, Thanks To A $118,000 Green Mountain Energy Sun Club Grant

MENAFN - 3BL) MCKINNEY, Texas, October 16, 2025 /3BL/ - Community Garden Kitchen, a nonprofit founded to combat food insecurity in Collin County, is celebrating a major sustainability milestone with a new 34-kilowatt solar array and 20 kWh battery storage system, courtesy of a $118,000 grant from the Green Mountain Energy Sun Club®.

The solar array will support 65% of the restaurant's energy needs, while the battery storage will maintain food production during weather emergencies or grid disruptions, allowing the nonprofit to remain operational. Energy savings from the sustainability grant are equivalent to serving more than 9,350 additional meals annually, or 180 additional dinners per week.

In 2014, Community Garden Kitchen launched with the vision of a restaurant-style kitchen where guests can dine with dignity in a friendly environment. In 2022, a permanent home for the nonprofit was opened in McKinney, where the restaurant operates Monday through Thursday evenings with over 900 volunteers. Community Garden Kitchen is the only facility in Collin County open for dinner to meet the needs of those experiencing food insecurity. Last year alone, the kitchen served more than 40,000 free meals.

“We are incredibly grateful for this partnership and $118,000 sustainability grant from Green Mountain Energy Sun Club,” said Angela Poen, president, Community Garden Kitchen.“The energy savings from the solar array and battery storage will empower us to further our mission of serving nutritious meals and providing a safe space for our community.”

“We're thrilled to join forces with Community Garden Kitchen to reduce their environmental footprint and, at the same time, help expand their capacity to serve nutritious meals for those in need,” said Andrea Ortega-Toledano, senior director of sustainability, Green Mountain Energy.“By empowering our community with the principles of sustainability, we can ensure future generations remain committed to nurturing our planet.”

Green Mountain Energy's mission is to inspire hope and motivate action through the use of clean energy, and to advance sustainable communities through Sun Club. Since its founding in 2002, Sun Club has donated more than $15 million for 174 projects across Texas and the Northeast. Green Mountain Energy invites its customers and employees to contribute and help support more projects that promote renewable energy, energy efficiency, resource conservation, and environmental stewardship.

# # #

About Green Mountain Energy Sun Club

Green Mountain Energy's mission is to inspire hope and motivate action through the use of clean energy, and to advance sustainable communities through the work of Green Mountain Energy Sun Club. Since its founding in 2002, Sun Club has donated more than $16 million for 174 projects across Texas and the Northeast. Sun Club collaborates with nonprofit organizations on projects that focus on renewable energy, energy efficiency, resource conservation, and environmental stewardship. To learn more about Green Mountain Energy and Sun Club or to apply for a Sun Club grant, visit greenmountain/sunclub.

Media Contact:

Jeanie Davey, Green Mountain Energy

445-544-1670

...

Angela Poen, Community Garden Kitchen

214-842-8426

...