CNH Has Come Together For Conservation Agriculture

MENAFN - 3BL) Stakeholders of world-class equipment, technology and services company, CNH, including agricultural brands Case IH and New Holland, brought together conservation experts, policymakers and farmers to a one-day workshop. Held at the New Holland Campus Farm in the Chesapeake Bay area of Pennsylvania, USA, in July 2025 attendees shared best practices and innovative ideas.

Opening the event, CNH's leadership highlighted that sustainability is a shared journey - one that may look different for each participant but ultimately connects everyone involved.“When we innovate, we think about how we can help customers raise productivity and reduce inputs,” said Chun Woytera, CNH's Chief Quality & Customer Advocacy Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer.“Sustainability isn't something any one group or company can achieve alone. By coming together, we can learn, grow and create solutions that make it easier for farmers to adopt conservation practices - because when our customers and local partners succeed, so do our industries and communities.”

This shared success goes beyond farming operations. Conservation practices not only protect soil, water and biodiversity, but also contribute to healthier and more productive crops and, ultimately, healthier food. Strengthening these connections is key to building resilient crop and food systems for the future.

