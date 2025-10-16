Happy Hive Pest Management Strengthens Union Community Ties Through Local Giving And Education

MENAFN - GetNews)



"boxelder bugs"Happy Hive Pest Management is deepening its connection with the Union community through initiatives that include charitable contributions and educational efforts. By investing in local growth and providing valuable pest control education, the company fosters a stronger, more informed community. These actions highlight Happy Hive's commitment to supporting Union's development while ensuring a pest-free environment.

Union, KY - Happy Hive Pest Management Company, a trusted Union pest control provider, has launched a new community initiative designed to strengthen local connections through education, volunteerism, and charitable outreach. Based in Union, Kentucky, the company continues to demonstrate its commitment to residents by offering both expert service and genuine community support.

As a leading name in pest control Union KY, Happy Hive is working with local schools, neighborhood groups, and community leaders to educate families about safe, effective pest prevention practices. These efforts include free workshops, educational materials, and support for community clean-up events that promote healthier living environments across Boone County.







“Our mission goes beyond removing pests; we're here to help protect homes, families, and neighborhoods,” said Corbin Marthaler, CEO of Happy Hive Pest Management.“By sharing our knowledge and giving back to the community, we're helping Union become a cleaner, safer place to live.”

Through its outreach programs, the company aims to reduce the need for reactive treatments by teaching proactive prevention methods. This approach reflects Happy Hive's ongoing dedication to customer education and environmentally responsible solutions.

As a locally owned exterminator Union, the company is uniquely positioned to understand the challenges homeowners face throughout the seasons. From ants and termites to rodents, the team focuses on providing safe, sustainable treatments that prioritize health and comfort.

“Community trust is at the heart of everything we do,” added Marthaler.“We're proud to be known as a dependable exterminator Union KY, residents can count on not only for quality service but also for our commitment to giving back.”

Happy Hive Pest Management plans to expand its local partnerships throughout 2025, continuing to focus on education, sustainability, and support for initiatives that improve the quality of life across Northern Kentucky.

