Ceramic Matrix Composites Market: Future Demand And Top Key Players Analysis 2029

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Through 2025?

The market for ceramic matrix composites has significantly expanded in recent years. The market size is anticipated to grow from $7.63 billion in 2024 to $8.31 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. Factors like the surging demand for consumer electronics, impressive economic growth in developing markets, growing disposable income, and escalating demand for air travel have been instrumental in stimulating growth in the historical period.

The market size of ceramic matrix composites is predicted to experience a significant expansion in the upcoming years, expanding to $12.95 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The projected growth during the forecast period is predominantly due to the rising demand for lightweight cars, the escalation in demand for electric vehicles, the growing usage of ceramic matrix composites in portable electronic devices, and the increased demand from the medical sector. Key trends predicted in the forecast period consist of a concentration on technological progress, strengthening partnerships and collaborations, an emphasis on 3D printing technology, a dedication to creating new, inventive solutions, an increased focus on research and development activities, and efforts to manufacture geopolymer matrix composites.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Ceramic Matrix Composites Market?

Globally, the requirement for lightweight automobiles is fuelling the expansion of the ceramic matrix composites market. The rise in demand for lightweight electric vehicles has shifted the automakers' focus towards lightweight composite materials as a replacement for heavier steel and iron used in vehicles. For example, as reported by CEIC Data, a data and analytics provider based in China, motor vehicle manufacturing in the United States in February 2023 escalated to 10.61 million units from 10.05 million units in December 2022, marking a growth of around 5.56% on a yearly basis. Hence, the significant rise in demand for lightweight automobiles will propel the growth of the ceramic matrix composites market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Ceramic Matrix Composites Market?

Major players in the Ceramic Matrix Composites include:

. 3M Company

. General Electric Company

. CeramTec GmbH

. Coorstek, Inc.

. Kyocera Corporation

. Ube Industries Ltd

. SGL Carbon Company

. Rolls-Royce plc

. Applied Thin Films Inc

. Ultramet

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Ceramic Matrix Composites Industry?

Significant enterprises active in the ceramic matrix composites market are making concerted efforts to adopt superior technologies such as carbon fiber-reinforced ceramic matrix composites. This approach aids them in maintaining a competitive advantage by offering lightweight, long-lasting materials for use in high-performance applications. C/C CMCs amalgamate the lightweight and robust qualities of carbon fibers with attributes such as high-temperature resistance and durability possessed by ceramic matrices. This makes them perfectly suited for rigorous applications in the fields of aerospace, defense, and industries. Arceon, a tech enterprise based in the Netherlands, serves as an example when it launched Carbeon C/C-SiC ceramic matrix composites in August 2024. These composites are geared towards demanding applications in sectors such as space, defense, and industry. They have been uniquely fashioned for challenging conditions, serving purposes like rocket nozzles and major components for the International Space Station (ISS). The engineering of Carbeon composites allows them to endure harsh conditions such as high temperatures, radiation, and vacuum, which makes them a suitable choice for future aerospace functions.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Ceramic Matrix Composites Market

The ceramic matrix composites market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Oxide, Carbon/Silicon Carbide, Carbon, Silicon Carbide

2) By Category: Short Fiber, Long Continuous Fiber, Whiskers

3) By Production Method: Powder Dispersion, Reactive Melt Infiltration, Polymer Impregnation And Pyrolysis, Gaseous Infiltration, Chemical Vapor Infiltration, Sol-Gel, Other Production Methods

4) By End-Use Industry: Aerospace And Defense, Automotive, Energy And Power, Electricals And Electronics, Other End-Use Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Oxide: Alumina/Alumina Composites, Zirconia/Zirconia Composites

2) By Carbon/Silicon Carbide: Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Silicon Carbide (C/SiC), Silicon Carbide Matrix Composites

3) By Carbon: Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon Composites (C/C), Pitch-Based Carbon Composites

4) By Silicon Carbide: SiC Fiber-Reinforced SiC Composites, SiC Matrix Composites

Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America is anticipated to not only be the leading region in the ceramic matrix composites market but also the fastest growing. Aside from North America, the market report also includes analysis for other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

