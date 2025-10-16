São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Thursday, October 16, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: Lupa Santiago & Rodrigo Ursaia Septet - Stevie Wonder in Jazz (Blue Note, Paulista), Viva Tower of Power by FunkiFize (late, Blue Note), Sofia Barion - Ilusões Fugitivas (JazzB, Vila Buarque), and Stand Up Raiz (two seatings) at My F Comedy Club (Cerqueira César).

Also notable: Lino Krizz at Bourbon Street (Moema) and FTMM: Experimento Limite (dança) at Teatro Centro da Terra (Perdizes).



Why picked: A-list SP jazz players rework Stevie's songbook in a pristine, seated room on Paulista.

Start: 20:00

Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar (Consolação)

Website: bluenotesp/shows Tickets: Eventim - Stevie Wonder em Jazz



Why picked: Horn-heavy Oakland soul/funk classics delivered by a tight tribute band-perfect after the early jazz set.

Start: 22:30

Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar

Website: bluenotesp/shows Tickets: Eventim - FunkiFize



Why picked: Intimate downtown set-new voices and originals in a beloved jazz room.

Start: 21:00

Address: Rua General Jardim, 43, Vila Buarque Info/Reserva: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/show



Why picked: Thursday's quickest laughs with a revolving cast-easy walk from Paulista.

Start: 19:30 and 22:00 (doors 18:30 & 21:00)

Address: Alameda Santos, 1518, Cerqueira César Tickets: Clube do Ingresso - agenda. 19:30 session



Bourbon Street - Lino Krizz (soul/funk) - Start: evening (check listing); Address: Rua dos Chanés, 127, Moema; Info/Reservas: Bourbon Street posts & Sympla hub. Teatro Centro da Terra - FTMM: Experimento Limite (dança) - Start: 20:00; Address: R. Piracuama, 19, Perdizes; Program: Centro da Terra agenda (16–17/10).

Top Picks Tonight Blue Note São Paulo - Lupa Santiago & Rodrigo Ursaia Septet: Stevie Wonder in JazzBlue Note São Paulo - Viva Tower of Power by FunkiFize (late show)JazzB - Sofia Barion: Ilusões Fugitivas (piano/voz)My F Comedy Club - Stand Up Raiz (two seatings)Also notableSuggested route

19:10 arrive on Paulista → 20:00 Stevie Wonder em Jazz (Blue Note) → 21:35 hop to JazzB for Sofia Barion (21:00; catch main set) → 22:20 return to Paulista for Viva Tower of Power (22:30) → comedy alternative: swap JazzB for Stand Up Raiz (19:30 or 22:00) a short ride away.



Paulista ↔ Vila Buarque ↔ Moema legs run ~15–35 min by app rides on Thursdays-set a pickup point after shows.

Carry a photo ID; casual/smart-casual works. Recheck ticket QR/door times before leaving. Blue Note and JazzB are seated-arrive a bit early for better tables.

Getting around & quick tips

Note: Listings verified for Thursday, Oct 16, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always confirm on the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.