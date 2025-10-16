São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Thursday, October 16, 2025

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Thursday, October 16, 2025
Also notable: Lino Krizz at Bourbon Street (Moema) and FTMM: Experimento Limite (dança) at Teatro Centro da Terra (Perdizes).Top Picks Tonight Blue Note São Paulo - Lupa Santiago & Rodrigo Ursaia Septet: Stevie Wonder in Jazz
-
Why picked: A-list SP jazz players rework Stevie's songbook in a pristine, seated room on Paulista.
Start: 20:00
Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar (Consolação)
Website: bluenotesp/shows
Tickets: Eventim - Stevie Wonder em Jazz
-
Why picked: Horn-heavy Oakland soul/funk classics delivered by a tight tribute band-perfect after the early jazz set.
Start: 22:30
Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar
Website: bluenotesp/shows
Tickets: Eventim - FunkiFize
-
Why picked: Intimate downtown set-new voices and originals in a beloved jazz room.
Start: 21:00
Address: Rua General Jardim, 43, Vila Buarque
Info/Reserva: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/show
-
Why picked: Thursday's quickest laughs with a revolving cast-easy walk from Paulista.
Start: 19:30 and 22:00 (doors 18:30 & 21:00)
Address: Alameda Santos, 1518, Cerqueira César
Tickets: Clube do Ingresso - agenda. 19:30 session
-
Bourbon Street - Lino Krizz (soul/funk)
- Start: evening (check listing); Address: Rua dos Chanés, 127, Moema; Info/Reservas: Bourbon Street posts & Sympla hub.
Teatro Centro da Terra - FTMM: Experimento Limite (dança)
- Start: 20:00; Address: R. Piracuama, 19, Perdizes; Program: Centro da Terra agenda (16–17/10).
19:10 arrive on Paulista → 20:00 Stevie Wonder em Jazz (Blue Note) → 21:35 hop to JazzB for Sofia Barion (21:00; catch main set) → 22:20 return to Paulista for Viva Tower of Power (22:30) → comedy alternative: swap JazzB for Stand Up Raiz (19:30 or 22:00) a short ride away.Getting around & quick tips
-
Paulista ↔ Vila Buarque ↔ Moema legs run ~15–35 min by app rides on Thursdays-set a pickup point after shows.
Carry a photo ID; casual/smart-casual works. Recheck ticket QR/door times before leaving.
Blue Note and JazzB are seated-arrive a bit early for better tables.
Note: Listings verified for Thursday, Oct 16, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always confirm on the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.
