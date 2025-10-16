Feed Micronutrients Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape And Trend Analysis Report

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Feed Micronutrients Market Be By 2025?

The market size of feed micronutrients has seen a significant boost in recent years. It is set to increase from $1.86 billion in 2024 to $1.99 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The surge in growth during the historic period is due to various factors such as a rise in meat product demand, increase in livestock production, enhanced per capita income, heightened need for vitamins to boost immunity, and a higher demand for antioxidants in feed micronutrients.

Anticipated robust expansion is on the cards for the feed micronutrients market in upcoming years. The anticipated size is projected to reach $2.56 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The surge within the projected timeline is due to increased demand for dairy, poultry, and other products, feed micronutrients requirements by ruminants, and a high consumer inclination towards poultry products. Other contributing factors include demand for superior quality animal products and escalating demand for antioxidants in feed micronutrients. The emerging trends within this forecast period encompass escalating sustainable practices, product refinement, creative methods to enhance nutritional value, growing spending on animal welfare, feed micronutrients adoption and increased cognizance about feed quality.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Feed Micronutrients Market Landscape?

The surge in demand for products derived from poultry is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the feed micronutrient market. Poultry products encompass a range of supplies obtained from domestic fowl like chickens, geese, ducks, quails, and turkeys. They are sought after for their high nutritional value, varied uses in cooking, and their cultural importance across different societies. Feed micronutrients are essential additions to the diets of these birds because they enhance health, boost productivity and assure the quality of the products. These micronutrients also ensure that poultry flourish in diverse production settings. A report from December 2023 by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), a triumvirate based in the US, indicated that in 2023, there was a production of 142 million metric tons of poultry meat worldwide, a 1% increment from the previous year. In the same vein, the global production of ovine meat hit 17.0 million metric tons during the same year, showing a 1.7% increase from the year before. Given these statistics, the upward trend in the demand for poultry-related products instigates growth in the feed micronutrient market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Feed Micronutrients Market?

Major players in the Feed Micronutrients include:

. Cargill Incorporated

. Archer Daniels Midland Company

. BASF SE

. Tyson Foods Inc.

. Evonik Industries AG

. Syngenta Group

. Nutreco N.V.

. Alltech Inc.

. Lallemand Inc.

. Kemin Industries Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Feed Micronutrients Industry?

Top firms in the feed micronutrient sector are making efforts to create innovative items like organic-friendly chromium propionate feed supplements in an attempt to cater to the rising need for sustainable and efficient animal nutrition solutions. This organic-friendly chromium propionate nutritional supplement complies with the standards and laws governing organic agriculture. For example, Kemin Industries Inc., a specialty ingredients company based in the US, revealed in January 2024 that the FDA had approved chromium propionate for inclusion in the diets of growing turkeys, signifying a considerable breakthrough in animal nutrition. This approval permits the use of chromium propionate, particularly KemTRACE Chromium from Kemin, in not just turkeys but also swine, broiler chickens, cattle, and horses.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Feed Micronutrients Market

The feed micronutrients market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Minerals, Vitamins, Carotenoids, Others Product Types

2) By Form Type: Non-Chelated, Chelated

3) By Livestock: Poultry, Aquaculture, Swine, Equine, Other Livestocks

Subsegments:

1) By Minerals: Trace Minerals, Macro Minerals, Chelated Minerals

2) By Vitamins: Fat-Soluble Vitamins, Water-Soluble Vitamins, Pro-Vitamins And Synthetic Vitamins

3) By Carotenoids: Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Zeaxanthin, Astaxanthin

4) By Other Product Types: Amino Acids, Antioxidants, Enzymes, Organic Micronutrients

Feed Micronutrients Market Regional Insights

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the leading position in the feed micronutrients market. North America is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in this market area. The report on the feed micronutrients market encompasses the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

