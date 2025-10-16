Savant FM And Nptlabstm Announce Strategic Collaboration To Advance AI Predictive Fluid Management

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Savant FM is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with NPTLabs TM, marking a significant step forward in the evolution of drilling fluid management. This partnership combines Savant FM's expertise in fluid conditioning with NPTLabsTM' patented XRF and data analysis technologies to develop the industry's first Predictive AI Fluid Management Platform.

This groundbreaking solution goes beyond near-real-time monitoring. By integrating advanced Artificial Intelligence with high-resolution XRF analytics, the platform delivers precise particle and compositional breakdowns, providing an unprecedented understanding of the true condition of drilling fluids.

In an industry where the quality and consistency of materials-including barite, weighting agents, and other additives-can vary significantly, this enhanced visibility enables operators to make more informed, data-driven decisions at every stage of the drilling process.

The Savant FM model also supports operators facing tightening budgets and volatile oil prices, helping drilling teams reduce current contingency allocations of 10–12% that are often absorbed by fluctuating costs associated with drilling fluid management and waste.

“At Savant FM, our philosophy is straightforward: Rethink. Recycle. Reuse. Reduce. We prioritize holistic conditioning of drilling fluids, reducing the need to depend on low-quality products,” said Barry Broussard, Founder/COO of Savant FM.“Our collaboration with NPTLabsTM strengthens this mission-driving the development of smarter, cleaner, more efficient, and more predictable drilling solutions.”

Together, Savant FM and NPTLabsTM are redefining the standard for drilling fluid intelligence -pioneering a future where AI-driven insights transform fluid data into actionable performance improvements in real-time.

About Savant FM

Savant FM specializes in advanced drilling fluid conditioning and management systems that enhance efficiency, safety, and environmental performance across global drilling operations.

About NPTLabsTM

NPTLabsTM is a technology leader in real-time and predictive drilling fluid analysis. Using patented XRF, XRD, and PSD technologies, NPTLabsTM delivers instant insights into solids composition, barite health, and overall mud system balance-helping engineers make better drilling decisions, faster.

