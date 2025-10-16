Savant FM And Nptlabstm Announce Strategic Collaboration To Advance AI Predictive Fluid Management
This groundbreaking solution goes beyond near-real-time monitoring. By integrating advanced Artificial Intelligence with high-resolution XRF analytics, the platform delivers precise particle and compositional breakdowns, providing an unprecedented understanding of the true condition of drilling fluids.
In an industry where the quality and consistency of materials-including barite, weighting agents, and other additives-can vary significantly, this enhanced visibility enables operators to make more informed, data-driven decisions at every stage of the drilling process.
The Savant FM model also supports operators facing tightening budgets and volatile oil prices, helping drilling teams reduce current contingency allocations of 10–12% that are often absorbed by fluctuating costs associated with drilling fluid management and waste.
“At Savant FM, our philosophy is straightforward: Rethink. Recycle. Reuse. Reduce. We prioritize holistic conditioning of drilling fluids, reducing the need to depend on low-quality products,” said Barry Broussard, Founder/COO of Savant FM.“Our collaboration with NPTLabsTM strengthens this mission-driving the development of smarter, cleaner, more efficient, and more predictable drilling solutions.”
Together, Savant FM and NPTLabsTM are redefining the standard for drilling fluid intelligence -pioneering a future where AI-driven insights transform fluid data into actionable performance improvements in real-time.
About Savant FM
Savant FM specializes in advanced drilling fluid conditioning and management systems that enhance efficiency, safety, and environmental performance across global drilling operations.
About NPTLabsTM
NPTLabsTM is a technology leader in real-time and predictive drilling fluid analysis. Using patented XRF, XRD, and PSD technologies, NPTLabsTM delivers instant insights into solids composition, barite health, and overall mud system balance-helping engineers make better drilling decisions, faster.
Media Contact:
Barry Broussard
Founder and COO
Savant Fluid Management LLC
...
256-243-2145
#SavantFM #NPTLabs #XRF #FluidManagement #Innovation #PredictiveSoftware #DrillingOptimization
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment