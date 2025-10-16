Pri Cosentino Founder & Financial Advisor At Fern Prosperity Interviewed On The Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast Discussing Maintaining Lifestyle & Legacy In Retirement

Pri Cosentino discusses maintaining lifestyle and legacy in retirement

Pri Cosentino delved into the crucial topic of maintaining lifestyle and legacy in retirement. Pri emphasized the importance of planning not just for the retirement age but for the entire retirement period, which can constitute a significant portion of one's life.

She discussed how retirees can maintain their lifestyle without compromising financial security. Pri highlighted the need to understand individual preferences and lifestyle choices, such as dining out, traveling, or enjoying hobbies, to tailor a retirement plan that fits each client's unique needs.

Retirement is not merely a destination but a significant phase of life that can span decades. As Cosentino points out, retirement may encompass one-third of an individual's life, making it essential to consider what this time will look like beyond just financial stability. Many retirees enter this phase with preconceived notions of how they should live, often influenced by societal norms or past work habits. However, true fulfillment in retirement comes from understanding and embracing personal preferences and desires.

The first step in this journey is to engage clients in meaningful conversations about their lifestyle aspirations. What does retirement mean to them? Do they envision traveling the world, indulging in culinary experiences, or perhaps spending more time with family? By asking these questions, advisors can help clients articulate their values and priorities, creating a more tailored and satisfying retirement plan.

A common challenge faced by financial advisors is the tendency to impose their own preferences or conventional wisdom onto clients. This can lead to confusion and dissatisfaction, as clients may feel their unique desires are being sidelined. Instead, advisors should adopt a client-centric approach, focusing solely on what matters to the individual. This shift in perspective is vital for building trust and ensuring that the retirement plan reflects the client's lifestyle choices.

Cosentino emphasizes that understanding what is important to clients is not just about financial considerations; it encompasses their passions, hobbies, and daily routines. For instance, some clients may prioritize dining out and socializing, while others may prefer quiet evenings at home or pursuing new hobbies. Recognizing these preferences allows advisors to create a financial roadmap that aligns with clients' lifestyles, ensuring they can enjoy their retirement without compromising their financial security.

Once advisors have a clear understanding of their clients' preferences, they can begin to structure a retirement plan that accommodates those desires. This involves analyzing spending patterns, identifying potential income sources, and developing a budget that reflects the client's lifestyle goals. For example, if a client values travel, the advisor can allocate funds specifically for travel expenses, ensuring that the client can explore new destinations without financial worry.

Moreover, this personalized approach fosters a sense of empowerment among clients. When individuals see their preferences reflected in their retirement plans, they are more likely to feel confident and secure in their financial decisions. This, in turn, enhances their overall retirement experience, allowing them to focus on enjoying life rather than stressing over finances.

In addition to maintaining lifestyle preferences, advisors must also address the topic of legacy. Many clients wish to leave a financial legacy for their families, which adds another layer of complexity to retirement planning. By understanding what legacy means to each client-whether it's providing for children, supporting charitable causes, or passing down family heirlooms-advisors can integrate these goals into the overall financial strategy.

By combining lifestyle maintenance with legacy planning, financial advisors can help clients achieve a holistic view of retirement. This comprehensive approach not only ensures that clients can enjoy their lives today but also secures their desires for the future.

Prioritizing client preferences in retirement planning is not merely a best practice; it is essential for creating meaningful and fulfilling retirement experiences. As financial advisors like Pri Cosentino advocate, understanding what matters most to clients enables the development of tailored strategies that reflect their unique lifestyles and aspirations. By fostering open communication and focusing on individual desires, advisors can empower clients to navigate retirement with confidence, ensuring they enjoy their golden years while also honoring their legacy. In a world where financial security is paramount, the importance of personalization in retirement planning cannot be overstated.

Pri shared:"My mission is to guide my clients in creating retirement strategies that not only intended to secure their financial future but also give themhelp them the freedom and confidencefeel confident to truly enjoy the life they've worked so hard to build."

About Pri Cosentino

Priscila“Pri” Cosentino is the Founder and Financial Advisor at Fern Prosperity, an advisory firm dedicated to helping individuals pursue their financial goals through integrated planning strategies and personal development. With over a decade of professional experience in finance, advertising, events, and retail across Brazil and the United States, Pri brings a holistic perspective to financial planning and personal growth.

Pri was mentored for more than ten years by an experienced financial advisor, during which time she developed the WISE Method



-a planning framework based on Wisdom, Insight, Strategy, and Enjoyment. This approach is designed to help clients consider how to align their financial decisions with their values and long-term vision.

Pri holds a degree from the University of Central Florida (UCF) and an MBA in Neuroscience and Human Behavior from UniF. Her education combines financial planning with behavioral science, which supports her work in helping clients make informed decisions about money, life, and legacy.

As an Advisor, Pri applies the W.I.S.E. Planning



methodology when building personalized strategies that may address areas such as income planning, tax considerations, estate and legacy planning, and personal development. She works with a diverse and global clientele, offering services in English, Portuguese, German, and Spanish.

Pri is also an author and speaker who shares insights on financial planning and personal development. Her professional philosophy emphasizes clarity, a client-first focus, and values-based planning.

Outside of her professional work, Pri is a committed learner, traveler, and cultural enthusiast. She enjoys fitness, thoughtful conversations about business and purpose, and is the proud dog mom of Tish, Weiße, Pkna, and Traya.

