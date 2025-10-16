MENAFN - GetNews)



Scott Keever Scott Keever Joins Odys Global Podcast to Reveal How Brands Can Command Google's First Page Using AI-Powered Reputation Strategies

Scott Keever, an internationally recognized authority in online reputation strategy, recently appeared on the Odys Global Podcast to discuss how public figures and enterprise brands can assert control over Google's Page 1 landscape. In a wide-ranging conversation with host Aneta Samkoff, Keever broke down the new pillars of digital reputation, anchored in artificial intelligence, entity-driven optimization, and platform-wide content precision.

Renowned for managing complex reputational crises with surgical accuracy, Keever offered a behind-the-scenes look at how emerging technologies like AI Overviews are reshaping what appears in search results, and how fast. He cautioned that in a world of algorithmic decision-making, passive visibility comes with steep reputational risks.

“Google's first page is the new front line,” Keever said.“It's not just about being visible-it's about making sure that what's visible aligns with your truth. Because if you don't define the narrative, someone else will.”

With over a decade of experience supporting CEOs, politicians, elite professionals, and global brands, Keever revealed advanced tactics for neutralizing damaging content, constructing verified digital identities, and generating long-term search equity. As AI-generated snippets begin to shape public perception in seconds, he emphasized the urgency of owning your data signals before machines (and competitors) do it for you.

What Listeners Can Expect: AI, Entity SEO & the Future of Reputation Control

During the episode, Keever shares how artificial intelligence has fundamentally changed the reputation management playbook. He explains why large language models often elevate misinformation, how AI Overviews pull from unverified sources, and what steps brands can take to mitigate reputational fallout in real time.

He also outlines the emerging dominance of Entity SEO -a technique focused on structuring data around verifiable identities. Listeners will learn how to build a cross-platform“entity hub,” implement schema markup across dozens of channels, and use custom GPTs to reinforce sentiment at scale. Keever makes clear that knowledge panel optimization and image SEO are no longer optional, they're now integral to digital influence and defense.

In addition, the discussion explores tactical suppression methods for removing or de-ranking low-authority negative content-without resorting to DMCA claims or legal filings. Keever outlines realistic timelines for full control (typically 6–12 months) and explains when a comprehensive SERP rearchitecture may be required. He closes by dissecting what ethical practitioners can learn from black-hat tactics-without crossing the line.

Understanding Online Reputation Management (ORM)

Online Reputation Management (ORM) is the practice of shaping how people, platforms, and algorithms perceive a person or brand online. It spans a mix of search optimization, content strategy, media monitoring, and digital entity control to ensure that public narratives reflect credibility and truth.

While once seen as a reactive service, modern ORM is proactive by design. It includes creating structured digital identities, reinforcing authoritative content, and suppressing outdated, inaccurate, or manipulative search results. In the age of generative AI and auto-filled brand summaries, ORM is no longer a nice-to-have-it's a business-critical discipline.

Case Files: Keever's Real-World Reputation Interventions

The episode features several case studies that demonstrate just how high the stakes have become in the online reputation space.

One high-profile campaign, informally titled the “Best Looking Guy in Miami” project, involved a complete Page 1 takeover across image, video, and news tabs. Keever's team used advanced entity stacking, content syndication, and media targeting to dominate Google's top results-establishing a model for multi-tab SERP control.

Another case required the dismantling of a coordinated defamation effort sparked by a former partner. The client faced AI-surfaced slander from forums and shadow blogs. Keever avoided legal escalation, instead using structured content, knowledge panel integrity, and reputation redirection to dismantle the campaign within six months.

He also touched on post-litigation ORM, a growing niche where law firms refer clients for digital remediation after traditional takedown routes fall short. In these situations, Keever's firm is often the last line of defense-rewiring digital visibility at the algorithmic level.

“We're no longer just managing search results,” he added.“We're managing how AI sees you, how Reddit talks about you, and how the internet archives you. Entity-based search has completely rewritten the rules.”

About Scott Keever

Scott Keever is a globally recognized thought leader in digital reputation strategy, advanced SEO, and algorithmic narrative control. He is the founder of Scott Keever SEO, a boutique consultancy that specializes in high-risk, high-complexity ORM campaigns. Known for his discretion, Keever is a trusted advisor to public figures, executives, and enterprise clients navigating reputational volatility in an AI-first world.

His work focuses on entity SEO, content engineering, and AI-native suppression strategies to ensure that brand and personal narratives are both accurate and defensible across every digital channel.

About Reputation Pros

Reputation Pros, founded by Scott Keever, is a premier reputation management agency serving clients across industries-from private individuals to multinational corporations. The firm specializes in AI-driven reputation recovery, SERP dominance, and strategic content control. It operates at the intersection of search, structure, and sentiment-delivering results where legal teams, PR agencies, and conventional SEO vendors often fall short.

With a deep focus on entity optimization, multi-channel consistency, and proactive digital defense, Reputation Pros is designed for brands that can't afford to leave their reputations to chance.

About the Odys Global Podcast

The Odys Global Podcast features conversations with the world's top thinkers in SEO, digital branding, and domain strategy. Each episode offers actionable frameworks and expert commentary on how to build, protect, and scale digital visibility in an increasingly algorithmic ecosystem.