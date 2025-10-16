Educator-Turned-Author A.I. Inshan Debuts With A Powerful New Fantasy About Family, Fate, And The Power Of Imagination
Thirteen years in education have taught A.I. Inshan one unforgettable truth: imagination isn't just escape. It's survival. Drawing on his lifelong love of anime, manga, and myth, the Queens native and NYU doctorate holder channels that belief into his debut fantasy novel, The Wyrd Awakening, a sweeping adventure about siblings bound by destiny, courage, and the enduring power of wonder.
“In every classroom I've ever taught, I've seen how imagination helps people grow and connect,” says Inshan.“It's not just dreaming; it's how we survive, how we understand one another.”
The Wyrd Awakening opens with twins Zaya and Zayn Howard-ordinary teens facing finals and fitting in-until their shared nightmares start to come alive. On their family's annual camping trip, shadowy beasts with rattling chains emerge from the dark, and the twins uncover a truth buried in ancient legend: they are heirs to the Wyrd, a living force that binds fate and possibility itself.
As their newfound powers awaken, like Zaya's ability to manipulate time and Zayn's control over matter, they're thrust into a world where every choice ripples across existence. Pursued by enemies who thrive in darkness, the siblings must navigate mythic dangers and personal trials to restore balance before the fragile weave of reality unravels completely.
With lush world-building, emotional depth, and a focus on resilience and family, The Wyrd Awakening marks the start of an epic saga that explores what it truly means to choose good in the face of overwhelming darkness.
“Nightmares are only the beginning-when the Wyrd awakens, nothing stays the same.”
The Wyrd Awakening invites readers young and old to rediscover the magic that first made them dream-and to remember that wonder can be the most powerful weapon of all.
About the Author:
A.I. Inshan grew up in Queens, New York, where playground Pokémon battles and epic anime marathons fueled his lifelong fascination with stories that blur the line between the ordinary and the extraordinary. His thirteen years as an educator and his doctorate from NYU strengthened his belief that creativity is the key to empathy, resilience, and transformation. The Wyrd Awakening is his debut novel-and the beginning of a new journey into worlds born of imagination and heart.
Buy the book here on Amazon in ebook or paperback: Amazon: The Wyrd Awakening eBook: Inshan, A. I.: Kindle Store
Press Contact: Fearless Publishing House
