Beth Skmorris Wins First Place In Poetry And Memoir At The 2025 International Firebird Book Awards

October 16, 2025 - New York, United States - Beth SKMorris, a celebrated poet and author, has been honored with First Place in both Poetry and Memoir categories at the 2025 International Firebird Book Awards for her remarkable work A Yellowed Notebook.

Released in April 2025, A Yellowed Notebook has already received critical acclaim for its“remarkable series of poems and memoir,” delicately interweaving the author's own reflections with the handwritten notes of her late father. The book creates an intimate literary dialogue across generations, exploring love, memory, and legacy.

As one reviewer describes,“No one weaves her stories and draws us into the core of our consciousness like Beth SKMorris.” The Firebird Award stands as a testament to the emotional power and originality of this collection, a groundbreaking work that merges poetry and prose into a single, poignant voice.

A Yellowed Notebook is a hybrid masterpiece not a collaboration between two living poets, but a heartfelt union of words between a daughter and her late father. It spans seventy years of shared history, blending two lives into one literary heartbeat.“The book reminds me of Natalie Cole's duet recordings with her late father,” another reviewer noted,“a vibrant and tender journey between generations.”

The story behind the book is deeply personal. When her father passed away in 1977 after a ten-year battle with heart disease, he left behind a notebook filled with pencil-written reflections from his final months. Decades later, while unpacking after a move in 2000, Morris rediscovered this notebook, a treasure trove of memories that would later inspire her to write A Yellowed Notebook.“I wanted to make poetry from dust-covered pages of a family journal and from the tangled strands of my own childhood recollections,” Morris reflects.

Beth SKMorris is the author of Nowhere to Be Found (2014), In the Aftermath – 9/11 Through a Volunteer's Eyes (2021), and A Yellowed Notebook (2025). Her work has earned multiple awards, including the Pinnacle Book Award, Media Crest Award, Book Excellence Award, and North Street Award. She is also a contributor to the Library of Congress Poetry of 9/11 Archive. She also holds Master's degrees in Speech Science and English Literature, as well as a Ph.D. in Speech, Language & Hearing Science.

Beth is a proud member of Poets House and the Hudson Valley Writers Center in New York. Her writing continues to resonate with readers who value truth, family, and the quiet resilience of human experience.

A Yellowed Notebook is available now on Amazon, and through the author's official website .