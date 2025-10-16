ACT Prep In Mason, Ohio, To Top 1% Now Offered By A+ Tutoring Test Preparation

MENAFN - GetNews) Michael DiSalvo's Brings His Stepwise Success SystemTM for Top 1% Test Prep Once Again to Local Mason, OH, Students, Offering In-Home Tutoring for Select Families.

Mason, OH, USA - October 16, 2025 - A+ Tutoring Test Preparation, led by veteran educator Michael DiSalvo, is proud to announce the expansion of its acclaimed ACT Prep services to Mason, Ohio, in Warren County. Known for helping students achieve top 1% scores on the SAT and ACT, DiSalvo's Stepwise Success System has guided not only high schoolers but also advanced middle school students to remarkable results on test day.

Video Link:

For over two decades, DiSalvo has combined classical learning techniques with modern test strategies, enabling students to master critical reading, math, and reasoning skills. His unique approach emphasizes building a strong foundation in logic, memory, and problem-solving-skills that extend far beyond test day and have helped his students get into even Ivy League schools.







Michael DiSalvo of A+ Tutoring Test Preparation

"The digital age has changed the way students learn and test," said Michael DiSalvo, founder of A+ Tutoring Test Preparation. "But the principles of deep comprehension and step-by-step mastery remain timeless. Our Stepwise Success System adapts students for tomorrow while rooting them in classical techniques that give them confidence and clarity."







Michael helping Mason students with ACT Prep

In addition to sessions at his Blue Ash office, DiSalvo is now offering periodic in-home tutoring in Mason for select students who may not be able to travel. This personalized service allows families in Mason to access the same high-level preparation that has helped students secure college admissions, scholarships, and competitive academic opportunities.

Parents in Mason and surrounding communities can now take advantage of:

. Customized ACT Prep Programs tailored to each student's strengths and weaknesses

. Proven strategies that have helped students achieve dramatic score increases

. In-home tutoring options for families seeking convenience and individualized attention

. Access to the Stepwise Success System, a structured method that builds mastery step by step

. Official College Board and ACT approved practice tests so students can simulate test day experiences

With the ACT continuing to play a pivotal role in college admissions and scholarships, A+ Tutoring Test Preparation's expansion into Mason ensures that more students can benefit from DiSalvo's expertise and proven system with affordable ACT tutoring near them.

About A+ Tutoring Test Preparation

Founded by Michael DiSalvo, A+ Tutoring Test Preparation has helped students across Greater Cincinnati and beyond achieve top scores on the SAT, ACT, and other standardized tests. Through the Stepwise Success System, students gain not only higher test scores but also lifelong skills in reading, reasoning, and problem-solving to ensure academic success and help students succeed in life.

For more information or a free consultation about your child's prospects with ACT or SAT test prep, call 513 939-9033.