Reequestrian® Launches To Redefine Access, Affordability, And Connection In The Equestrian Marketplace

PITTSBURGH, PA - October 16, 2025 - When Dover Saddlery abruptly closed its Pittsburgh store this September, local riders suddenly found themselves without a trusted destination for gear. Just days earlier, Reequestrian® had quietly opened its digital doors - a serendipitous moment that signaled a new era for equestrian access and community.

Founded by Pittsburgh entrepreneur and founder of multiple family-rooted brands, Kaitlin Malaspina, Reequestrian® is a peer-to-peer technology marketplace built exclusively for the equestrian community. It connects buyers and sellers directly in a secure, transparent space designed to make the sport more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive.

“Every rider deserves access to quality gear, not just those who live near a big-box store,” says Malaspina.“Reequestrian exists to preserve the heart of this sport through technology that makes participation easier and more affordable.”

The platform officially launched on August 1, 2025, and operates nationwide. Free to join and easy to use, Reequestrian allows riders to buy and sell tack, apparel, and equipment directly with one another - without the risks and noise of general resale sites. Unlike consignment stores, the company does not handle or own inventory, functioning instead as a neutral digital facilitator that supports secure transactions, verified listings, and reliable resolution systems.

The Stable Society: Building Access Together

Through its national barn partnership initiative, The Stable Society, equestrian facilities across the United States are invited to join Reequestrian's mission to expand access. Participating barns receive a unique referral code that lowers the platform's commission rate from 10 percent to 5 percent for their riders.

“It's a win for everyone,” Malaspina explains.“Barns become advocates for accessibility, riders save money, and together we build a more sustainable future for the sport.”

The Stable Society is already gaining traction among trainers, tack shops, and youth riders who see technology as the bridge between tradition and innovation.

Collaboration Over Competition

Reequestrian also invites equestrian brands - from heritage labels to boutique makers - to list clearance or overstock inventory directly on the platform. The model allows companies to reach a targeted, sport-specific audience while reducing waste and deepening community connection.

“We believe in collaboration over competition,” says Malaspina.“When established brands join Reequestrian, they do more than sell. They help preserve a community that keeps equestrian life alive for generations to come.”

About Reequestrian®

Founded in 2025, Reequestrian® is a Pittsburgh-based peer-to-peer technology marketplace designed to make equestrian sports more accessible. The platform connects riders nationwide to buy and sell tack, apparel, and gear directly in a secure and sustainable digital environment.

Through The Stable Society and collaborative partnerships with brands, Reequestrian® is redefining what access, trust, and connection look like in modern equestrian life.

For more information or to sign up free, visit or follow @shopreequestrian on Instagram.