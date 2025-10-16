Zelensky Arrives In U.S. On Visit

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on Facebook, as cited by Ukrinform.

"Already in Washington. Today, I am having meetings with representatives of defense companies – producers of powerful weapons that can definitely strengthen our protection. In particular, we will discuss additional supplies of air defense systems. I will also meet today with representatives of American energy companies. Now, as Russia is betting on terror against our energy sector and carrying out daily strikes, we are working to ensure Ukraine's resilience," the post says.

A meeting with President Trump is scheduled for tomorrow, and we expect that the momentum of curbing terror and war that succeeded in the Middle East will help bring an end to Russia's war against Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky noted.

According to him, " Putin is certainly no braver than Hamas or any other terrorist. The language of strength and justice will inevitably work against Russia as well. We can already see that Moscow is rushing to resume dialogue as soon as it hears about Tomahawks."

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine and the United States agreed on priorities ahead of the presidents' meeting.

