Sobolev Outlines Ukraine's Key Investment Advantages

This was stated by Oleksii Sobolev, Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture during his address to participants in the Kyiv International Economic Forum, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“The war forced around 10 million people to leave their homes. Direct damages amount to $176 billion, and economic losses total $589 billion. Yet despite these challenges, we're seeing economic growth. Ukrainian businesses have endured, adapted, and continue to develop. They operate during blackouts and under disrupted logistics. This flexibility and creativity are our key competitive strengths,” Sobolev noted.

The second advantage, he said, is Ukraine's European trajectory, which offers investors predictability and clear rules of engagement. Ukraine is currently fulfilling the requirements of the Ukraine Facility plan, negotiating EU accession, and implementing reforms monitored by the European Commission.

He added that integration into European markets, energy and transport networks, along with the development of innovative sectors such as IT and defense technologies, provides additional momentum for investors.

Sobolev named post-war reconstruction as the third major advantage, citing the scale of demand it will generate. This includes comprehensive renewal of the economy, energy systems, housing, and enterprise infrastructure-creating tens of thousands of projects and a long-term investment horizon.

He also emphasized the potential of Ukraine's processing industry and critical minerals. Currently, more than half of Ukraine's exports are raw materials, and extraction of many valuable and critical minerals is minimal. This presents a profitable opportunity for investors to invest in domestic processing.

Separately, the minister highlighted the role of Ukraine's defense-industrial complex.

“Ukraine is now the world's largest testing ground for today's and tomorrow's military technologies. After victory-and even now-we will hold the status of the arsenal of the free world. This extraordinary experience in military engineering and equipment manufacturing will also shape a new generation of engineers and designers, driving growth in many related civilian industries,” Sobolev emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Kyiv International Economic Forum“Ukraine 2.0: The Power of People” is taking place on October 16, bringing together representatives of international and Ukrainian business, government, and civil society to discuss key economic issues and global trends.

Photo credit: Facebook / Øleksii Sobolev