Senior Lecturer in Film, Te Herenga Waka - Victoria University of Wellington

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Missy Molloy is a senior lecturer in film at Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University of Wellington in Aotearoa New Zealand, where she lectures on women's, queer, posthuman and activist cinemas. She is co-author of 'Screening the Posthuman' (Oxford University Press 2023) and co-editor of 'ReFocus: The Films of Susanne Bier' (Edinburgh University Press 2018). Her publications include“Collaborative Making, not Taking: Nova Paul Exposes Cinema's Material Roots” ('Cinema of/for the Anthropocene,' Routledge 2024), the video essay“Art Cinema's Suicidal Posthuman Women” ([in]Transition: Journal of Videographic Film & Moving Image Studies 2024), and“Indigenous Screen Sovereignty in the Genre Films of Lisa Jackson, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers and Danis Goulet" (forthcoming: 'Film-Philosophy,' 2025).

–present Senior Lecturer in Film, Te Herenga Waka - Victoria University of Wellington

2015 University of Florida, Film and media studies

ExperienceEducation