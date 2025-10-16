403
US Accuses Antifa Of Terror Charges
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (KUNA) -- The US Department of Justice has accused, for the first time ever, some activists of Antifa - a left-wing opposition movement to most US President Donald Trump's policies - of terror charges, FBI director Kash Patel said on Thursday.
"First time ever, the FBI arrested Antifa-aligned anarchist, violent extremists and terrorism charges have been brought for the July 4 Prairieland ICE attack in Texas," he added.
"Under President Trump's new authorities, we've made 20+ arrests. No one gets to harm law enforcement. Not on my watch."
Meanwhile, Attorney General Pam Bondi said: "As president Trump has made clear, Antifa is a left-wing terrorist organization. They will be prosecuted as such."
A week earlier, Trump vowed to take measures against this movement, and left-wing violence in the US.
In mid-September, Trump designated Antifa as a major "terror organization", a step that allows the Department of Justice to launch legal proceedings against the group, which says it advocate for civil rights. (end)
