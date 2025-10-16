403
US Federal Grand Jury Charges Former Nat'l Security Advisor
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (KUNA) -- A US federal grand jury returned an indictment on Thursday charging former National Security Advisor John Bolton with serious crimes related to the mishandling of classified information.
The indictment charges Bolton, 76, with eight counts of transmission of national defense information (NDI) and 10 counts of unlawful retention of NDI.
"The FBI's investigation revealed that John Bolton allegedly transmitted top secret information using personal online accounts and retained said documents in his house in direct violation of federal law," said FBI Director Kash Patel.
"Keeping Americans safe always has been, and always will be, the top priority for the US Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland," said US Attorney Kelly O. Hayes for the District of Maryland. "If anyone endangers our national security, we're committed to holding them accountable."
The indictment alleges that Bolton illegally transmitted NDI by using personal email and messaging application accounts to send sensitive documents classified as high as Top Secret. These documents revealed intelligence about future attacks, foreign adversaries, and foreign-policy relations.
The indictment also alleges that Bolton illegally retained NDI documents within his home. These documents included intelligence on an adversary's leaders as well as information revealing sources and collections used to obtain statements on a foreign adversary.
If convicted, the defendant faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for each count of unlawful retention of NDI and a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for each count of transmission of NDI. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. (end)
