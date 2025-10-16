Caliber To Present At The LD Micro Main Event XIX Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presenting Investment Platform Centered on Real & Digital Assets

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD), a diversified real estate and digital asset management platform, today announced that it will be presenting at the 19th Annual LD Micro Main Event on Monday, October 20th at 12:00 PM PT at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California. Chris Loeffler, Co-Founder and CEO, will be giving the presentation. In addition, Caliber will conduct one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.

During its presentation, Caliber will share its vision for shareholder value creation at the center of real and digital assets, the strategy behind Caliber's expansion into digital assets and the infrastructure supporting digital assets, an update on the performance of its private equity real estate investment platform, and the opportunities Caliber is seeing in distressed real estate assets.

"The Main Event is a culmination of over 25 years of hard work and passion for small company investing. There is no organization on planet Earth that cares more about small companies succeeding than LD. To be able to connect with our community in one of the most beautiful settings imaginable brings me considerable joy. We look forward to welcoming all of our patrons and ensuring that they have a wonderful time," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

“I look forward to presenting in my hometown of San Diego, CA and reconnecting with Chris Lahiji and the great team at LD Micro. Caliber has been on the move recently with material improvements to our business,” stated Chris Loeffler, CEO of Caliber.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XIX

Date: Monday, October 20th

Caliber's Presentation Time: 12:00 PM PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

About LD Micro Main Event XIX

The 2025 LD Micro Main Event XIX will run from October 19th to the 21st at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California. The first day will consist of registration, keynote speakers, and some gorgeous views of the Pacific. It will be followed by two full days of company presentations and one-on-one investor meetings concluded with a closing reception. This three-day event will feature around 120 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Caliber (CaliberCos Inc.)

Caliber (Nasdaq: CWD) is an alternative investment manager with over $2.9 billion in Managed Assets and a 16-year track record in private equity real estate investing across hospitality, multi-family, and industrial real estate. In 2025, Caliber became the first U.S. public real estate platform to launch a Digital Asset Treasury strategy anchored in Chainlink (LINK). This initiative bridges real and digital asset investing through an equity-funded, disciplined approach that includes staking for yield. Investors can participate via Caliber's publicly traded equity (Nasdaq: CWD ) and private real estate funds.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“aim,”“should,”“will”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled“Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the Company's public offering filed with the SEC and other reports filed with the SEC thereafter. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contacts:

Caliber Investor Relations

Ilya Grozovsky

+1 480-214-1915

...